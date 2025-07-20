Alcohol believed to be a factor in serious Whitby car crash that sent 6 people to hospital, police say

A Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) cruiser is seen outside the west division station in Pickering, Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 20, 2025 10:35 am.

Authorities are investigating a serious crash in Whitby that sent five people to a hospital late Saturday evening.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), the crash happened at approximately 11:10 p.m. near the intersection of Taunton Road West and Cochrane Street.

Officers say a white Jeep Wrangler was travelling eastbound on Taunton Road West when it collided with a black Honda SUV that was turning southbound onto Cochrane Street.

“As a result of the collision, the five occupants of the Jeep were transported to hospital,” DRPS wrote in a press release issued Sunday.

Authorities say four of those people were taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries. The fifth occupant – a 39-year-old man from Oshawa – was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where he remains with serious, life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda was also transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while crews investigated and cleared debris.

Police say the crash is still under investigation and that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

No other details were released.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

