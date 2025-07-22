West Nile-positive mosquitoes detected in Mississauga

Officials say the infected mosquitoes were collected from a trap located near the intersection of Airport Road and Derry Road East in Mississauga. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 22, 2025 9:41 am.

Peel Public Health has confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile virus in the region this year.

Officials say the infected mosquitoes were collected from a trap located near the intersection of Airport Road and Derry Road East in Mississauga. The discovery marks the start of West Nile activity for the 2025 season in Peel, which includes Mississauga, Brampton, and Caledon.

Peel Public Health operates 33 mosquito traps across the region, with weekly testing running from mid-June through September.

Last week, public health units in Toronto and York Region both confirmed the first detection of West Nile virus in local mosquitoes this summer.

To reduce mosquito populations, Peel Region treats catch basins and stagnant water sources with larvicide throughout the summer months.

Residents are urged to do their part by removing standing water from items like birdbaths, planters, gutters, and old tires — all common breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Health officials also recommend using insect repellent with DEET or icaridin, wearing long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito hours (dusk and dawn), and ensuring window screens are intact.

