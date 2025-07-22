The Big Story

Can X return to social media respectability?

X and other apps on a smartphone. (iSTock/Galeh Kholis Pambudi)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 22, 2025 7:34 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2025 7:43 am.

It’s been three years since Elon Musk bought Twitter.

The revamped “X” remains extremely polarizing with many leaving the platform for a number reasons including concerns about bots, racism and misinformation.

Recently, the CEO of X stepped down and on top of all the other issues, the account for Sesame Street icon Elmo had his X account hacked.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Kurt Wagner, senior reporter for Bloomberg who covers social media, and author of Battle for the Bird: Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk and the 44 billion dollar fight for Twitter’s Soul, about the platform’s future and what might come next.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
