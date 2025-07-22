Can X return to social media respectability?

It’s been three years since Elon Musk bought Twitter.

The revamped “X” remains extremely polarizing with many leaving the platform for a number reasons including concerns about bots, racism and misinformation.

Recently, the CEO of X stepped down and on top of all the other issues, the account for Sesame Street icon Elmo had his X account hacked.

Host Kris McCusker speaks to Kurt Wagner, senior reporter for Bloomberg who covers social media, and author of Battle for the Bird: Jack Dorsey, Elon Musk and the 44 billion dollar fight for Twitter’s Soul, about the platform’s future and what might come next.