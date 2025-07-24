Bail hearing starts for 3 men accused of terrorism in alleged Quebec extremist plot

The RCMP says four people, including active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, are facing charges after allegedly plotting to "forcibly take possession" of land in the Quebec City area. This RCMP handout image shows an example of an assault rifle seized by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Quebec RCMP (Mandatory Credit)

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 5:16 am.

QUÉBEC — A bail hearing is scheduled to begin today for three men facing terrorism charges in an alleged anti-government plot to forcibly take over land in the Quebec City region.

The Crown is opposing bail for Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphaël Lagacé, 25, and Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24.

They are among four people arrested in July for allegedly trying to start an anti-government “community” north of Quebec City, and using a private Instagram account to recruit members.

A fourth accused — Matthew Forbes, 33 — is facing weapons charges and was granted bail last week under a lengthy list of conditions that includes wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

Angers-Audet, Lagacé and Chabot face charges of facilitating a terrorist activity, and other charges related to the illegal storage of firearms, and possession of explosives and prohibited devices.

Forbes, who is not charged with terrorism, and Chabot are active members of the Canadian Armed Forces.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Heat warning in effect as Toronto temperatures climb above 30°C

Toronto residents are being urged to take precautions as a blast of extreme summer heat blankets the city Thursday and Friday, with dangerously high temperatures and humidex values pushing well into the...

1h ago

Ruling expected today in sexual assault trial of five hockey players

LONDON — An Ontario judge is set to deliver her ruling today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team, the culmination of a complex case that has fuelled...

8m ago

Mother and daughter accused of marriage scheme promising Canadian residency

Police in the Northern Indian state of Punjab have uncovered a marriage scheme involving a mother from India and her Canadian-based daughter, who allegedly targeted young Indian men with the hopes of getting...

11h ago

City council approves transit-priority lanes on Bathurst, Dufferin up to Bloor St.

City Council has voted to approve dedicated bus and streetcar lanes on two of the city's busiest downtown routes. Following a lengthy debate at City Hall on Wednesday, council voted 18-5 and 20-3 in...

15h ago

Top Stories

Heat warning in effect as Toronto temperatures climb above 30°C

Toronto residents are being urged to take precautions as a blast of extreme summer heat blankets the city Thursday and Friday, with dangerously high temperatures and humidex values pushing well into the...

1h ago

Ruling expected today in sexual assault trial of five hockey players

LONDON — An Ontario judge is set to deliver her ruling today in the sexual assault trial of five former members of Canada’s world junior hockey team, the culmination of a complex case that has fuelled...

8m ago

Mother and daughter accused of marriage scheme promising Canadian residency

Police in the Northern Indian state of Punjab have uncovered a marriage scheme involving a mother from India and her Canadian-based daughter, who allegedly targeted young Indian men with the hopes of getting...

11h ago

City council approves transit-priority lanes on Bathurst, Dufferin up to Bloor St.

City Council has voted to approve dedicated bus and streetcar lanes on two of the city's busiest downtown routes. Following a lengthy debate at City Hall on Wednesday, council voted 18-5 and 20-3 in...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Heat warnings issued for the GTA

Heat warnings have been issued for the GTA as temperatures are expected to reach 34 degrees Thursday. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

12h ago

0:42
Man caught on video driving on sidewalk in Brampton

A man from Brampton has been charged with stunt driving after video circulating online caught him driving onto the sidewalk.

17h ago

0:49
Man dead in single-vehicle collision in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police confirmed a man has a died after a single-vehicle collision in Mississauga at the intersection of Cawthra Road and Dundas Street East.

23h ago

2:43
Heat event will arrive later this week

The next heat event is set to arrive on Thursday with the humidex reaching 42. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

2:52
Why younger teens are getting involved in violent crimes

Afua Baah looks into the reasons why younger teens in the GTA are getting involved in more heinous crimes. One youth advocate says it’s not just about the cash.

More Videos