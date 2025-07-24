‘Best place to make movies’: Toronto presents Guillermo del Toro with key to the city

Toronto's Mayor Olivia Chow gifted Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro with the key to the city honouring his work in cinema and contributions to the city's film industry.

By Cassidy McMackon, The Canadian Press

Posted July 24, 2025 12:22 pm.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 1:52 pm.

Toronto has handed Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro the key to the city in recognition of his affinity for making films here.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow presented the Mexican-born filmmaker with the ceremonial honour Thursday morning, saying his history of producing films in Toronto has created jobs and supports a local screen industry.

In accepting the key, del Toro said he loves Toronto and considers it “the best place to make movies.” 

The presentation took place at the waterfront Cinespace Studios, which says it’s renaming four sound stages to pay tribute to the “Shape of Water” writer-director.

Del Toro says he’s spent about half of his 30-year career making movies in Toronto, including 2013’s effects-laden action film “Pacific Rim” and 2017’s fantasy “The Shape of the Water,” which netted Oscars for best director and best picture.

Next up is his Netflix film “Frankenstein,” featuring Jacob Elordi as the titular monster, which Del Toro says will be finished at the Toronto video production studio Company 3. 

“Frankenstein” is bound for the Toronto International Film Festival in September. 

“I have loved Toronto for so many years and I am very happy that it loves me back,” del Toro said during the ceremony. 

“It does not only exist as a great city for making film, but for celebrating film,” he said.

