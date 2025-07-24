Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Toronto, parts of GTA

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Toronto for Thursday evening, saying conditions are favourable for storms that could produce powerful winds, large hail and heavy rain.

“Local utility outages are likely,” the agency says.

“Take immediate cover if a thunderstorm approaches. If outside, protect yourself from flying debris and hail.”

Warnings have also been issued for Brampton and Mississauga.

Toronto remains under a heat warning that extends into Friday, with daytime temperatures near 30 and peak humidex values near 40 expected.

The agency says it won’t be as hot as it was on Thursday, but residents, especially vulnerable ones, should continue to take precautions.

“While daytime high temperatures will not be as extreme on Friday, nighttime lows are expected to remain warm. Cooler temperatures are expected on Saturday, offering some relief from the heat before temperatures possibly rise again on Sunday.

“Take action to protect yourself and others – extreme heat can affect everyone’s health. Determine if you or others around you are at greater risk of heat illness. Check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day.”