How the rescue of three workers trapped underground in B.C. mine unfolded

The entrance to the Red Chris mine near Iskut, B.C. is shown on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Middleton

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 25, 2025 3:58 am.

Last Updated July 25, 2025 5:26 am.

Three contractors were rescued late Thursday after more than 60 hours trapped underground at the Red Chris gold and copper mine in northern B.C.

Here is a timeline of how the situation unfolded (all times Pacific):

July 22, 2025, 6 a.m. Three contractors working for Hy-Tech Drilling begin work for the day at the mine.

7:47 a.m. The mine experiences the first of what officials call a “localized” ground fall. The three workers go to a refuge station and Newmont says the workers radio that they were safe.

10:30 a.m.

A second, larger, fall takes place, cutting off communication.

July 23, 2025, 10 a.m.

B.C. Premier David Eby, speaking at a news conference in Ontario to mark the end of a premiers’ meeting, announces the three workers are trapped.

11 a.m.

Newmont Corp., the operator and majority owner of the mine, says the contractors were working more than 500 metres beyond the area affected by the first fall. It says the workers have enough air, water and food for an “extended stay.”

July 24, 2025, 6 a.m.

Newmont says it has deployed drones to assess the conditions underground, and a pile of debris 20 to 30 metres long and seven to eight metres high is blocking access to the workers. It says a remote-controlled scoop is removing the debris.

2:30 p.m.

Newmont CEO Tom Palmer says the company will conduct a “thorough and independent investigation” into what happened and share details with the rest of the industry.

4:40 p.m.

Newmont holds a news conference where global safety chief Bernard Wessels says there is a “natural flow of air” to the area where the workers are trapped. He says drones have flown over the debris and have found a stable route to the refuge behind it.

6 p.m.

Hy-Tech Drilling releases the names of the workers with permission from their families. They are Kevin Coumbs, Darien Maduke and Jesse Chubaty.

10:50 p.m.

The men are safely brought to the surface after what Newmont calls a “carefully planned and meticulously executed rescue.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team found not guilty of sexual assault

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. The high-profile sexual assault trial of five former members of...

11h ago

Hockey players' acquittal reverberates in southwestern Ontario city after ruling

LONDON — The acquittal of five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who were accused of sexual assault continues to reverberate in the southwestern Ontario city where their high-profile...

1h ago

Power restored after outages hit Richmond Hill, Markham in midst of heat warning

Alectra Utilities says power has been restored in both Markham and Richmond Hill after hours-long blackouts affected thousands of customers on Thursday night. The Richmond Hill outage has been attributed...

7h ago

Surging Blue Jays beat slumping Tigers in a matchup of 1st-place teams

Ernie Clement and Joey Loperfido hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to help the surging Toronto Blue Jays rout the slumping Detroit Tigers 11-4 on Thursday night in a matchup of first-place...

1h ago

