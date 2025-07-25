The Big Story

Let the mid-teens vote

An Elections Canada voting partition is seen in a polling station in Gatineau, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 25, 2025

The worries of a 16-year-old can include what to wear, cramming for exams, keeping up on social gossip, and taking a driving test. But what about voting in the next federal election?

The push to lower Canada’s voting age is getting new energy following an announcement by the U.K. that 16- and 17-year-olds will be allowed to vote in their next general election.

So, should Canada follow suit and let younger Canadians cast a ballot?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks with Amanda Munday of the non-profit group New Majority, who argues if someone is old enough to drive a car and pay taxes, then they are old enough to mark an X.

