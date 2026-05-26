Motorcyclist loses control, crashes into into vehicle in East York

Photo shows police at the scene of a collision on Bayview Avenue on Tuesday, May 26, 2026. (CityNews/Bertram Dandy)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 26, 2026 5:29 am.

A motorcyclist has died after losing control of his bike and crashing into a vehicle in East York early Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the rider was part of a group of motorcyclists who were allegedly racing southbound on Bayview Avenue, near Pottery Road just before 12:30 a.m.

Police say one of the motorcyclists made contact with a northbound vehicle, causing the rider to lose control and crash.

He was thrown from his bike, according to detectives, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the other motorcycle riders who were with him took off.

No other details were provided.

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