Man falls to his death in North York during police call

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after a man fell to his death from a North York high-rise on Monday night.

According to the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Toronto police officers attended an apartment building near York Gate Boulevard and Jane Street looking for a wanted man.

“Officers knocked on the door of an apartment unit and spoke with the person of interest,” the SIU explained in a press release issued on Tuesday. “They informed him he was under arrest [and] the man went back into the unit and closed the door.”

“A short time later, officers were informed that an individual had fallen from an apartment unit to the ground below,” the SIU added.

Officers later confirmed that the man was the person of interest that police were searching for.

He was transported to a hospital where was pronounced dead.

The SIU has assigned three investigators and a forensic expert to the case.

No other details were provided.