Markham doctor charged with sexual assault: police

A longtime physician in Markham has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following incidents that occurred during medical appointments at a local clinic, York Regional Police said.

According to investigators, the first incident occurred on July 7, 2025, when a patient attended an appointment at a medical clinic on Markham Road. During the visit, the doctor allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner. The victim left immediately and reported the incident to the police.

YRP said the victim disclosed a prior appointment in November 2023 at the same clinic. They recalled similar inappropriate behaviour by the same doctor but did not report it at the time, believing the actions might have been medically necessary.

As a result of the investigation, police have laid two charges of sexual assault against Saber Abdel Malouka Abdel Malak, 62, of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Authorities have noted that the accused has been a practicing physician for 30 years. His photo has been released.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the police.