Markham doctor charged with sexual assault: police

As a result of the investigation, police have laid two charges of sexual assault against Saber Abdel Malouka Abdel Malak, 62, of Whitchurch-Stouffville. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 28, 2025 8:24 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 8:27 am.

A longtime physician in Markham has been charged with two counts of sexual assault following incidents that occurred during medical appointments at a local clinic, York Regional Police said.

According to investigators, the first incident occurred on July 7, 2025, when a patient attended an appointment at a medical clinic on Markham Road. During the visit, the doctor allegedly touched the victim in a sexual manner. The victim left immediately and reported the incident to the police.

YRP said the victim disclosed a prior appointment in November 2023 at the same clinic. They recalled similar inappropriate behaviour by the same doctor but did not report it at the time, believing the actions might have been medically necessary.

As a result of the investigation, police have laid two charges of sexual assault against Saber Abdel Malouka Abdel Malak, 62, of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Authorities have noted that the accused has been a practicing physician for 30 years. His photo has been released.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'My hands and feet went numb': Toronto man wins $60M Lotto jackpot after two life-changing decisions

A 26-year-old software professional from Toronto is now $60 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from the May 7 draw — and he credits two simple decisions for his life-changing...

3m ago

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

1h ago

Man critically injured in stabbing near St. Clair and Runnymede; arrest made

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing in Toronto's west end. Police say they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, not...

1h ago

Ottawa cuts Confederation Bridge tolls, ferry fares in Atlantic Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney says that tolls on Prince Edward Island's Confederation Bridge will be reduced starting Aug. 1, along with a handful of other Atlantic travel fees. Starting Friday, the bridge...

16m ago

Top Stories

'My hands and feet went numb': Toronto man wins $60M Lotto jackpot after two life-changing decisions

A 26-year-old software professional from Toronto is now $60 million richer after winning the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot from the May 7 draw — and he credits two simple decisions for his life-changing...

3m ago

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

1h ago

Man critically injured in stabbing near St. Clair and Runnymede; arrest made

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing in Toronto's west end. Police say they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, not...

1h ago

Ottawa cuts Confederation Bridge tolls, ferry fares in Atlantic Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney says that tolls on Prince Edward Island's Confederation Bridge will be reduced starting Aug. 1, along with a handful of other Atlantic travel fees. Starting Friday, the bridge...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
3-year-old’s drowning latest in surge of incidents in Ontario

Ontario Provincial Police say two more people have died in separate drownings over the weekend, including a three-year-old near Cornwall. Nick Westoll speaks with a representative for the Lifesaving Society about the increase in incidents this year.

15h ago

2:41
Another stretch of extreme heat hits the GTA

Temperatures are expected to ease up by the end of the week. Meteorologist Chris Potter has the long-range forecast.

15h ago

1:51
RAW VIDEO: Man flees police during attempted vehicle stop in Toronto

Video supplied to CityNews shows a driver striking several vehicles while attempting to flee police in downtown Toronto early Saturday morning.

20h ago

3:11
Heat warnings for GTA to last through Tuesday

Environment Canada has issued a warning for a multi-day heat event for the GTA with very little relief from the heat and humidity until Wednesday.

21h ago

2:52
Toronto staff looking for hidden treasures amid push for new museum

After being closed for months, City of Toronto staff opened the doors of Old City Hall amid a growing push to turn at least part of the building into a local museum. People were asked to bring their hidden treasures for review. Nick Westoll reports.

More Videos