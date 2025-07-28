Softball player also excels in the pool and on the volleyball court

Mackenzie Murphy has been described as the perfect teammate, always keeping a positive attitude when things may not be going so well.

Mackenzie enjoys playing softball for Topham Park and she was called up to play on the U17 select team this summer. Mackenzie is also getting closer to becoming a trained lifeguard and she made the junior girls volleyball team in Grade 9.

Mackenzie Murphy – Multi-Sport Athlete

