Consent, reasonable doubt and hockey culture: the aftermath of the Hockey Canada trial

A warning to our listeners: This episode includes description and discussion of sexual assault. Discretion is advised.

It is a trial that has gripped the nation – and a verdict that has sparked even more conversation. Five former members of Canada’s World Junior hockey team have been acquitted of sexual assault charges centred around a night in 2018 and a woman identified as “E.M.”

The tumultuous eight week trial saw twists and turns, graphic details and ultimately a challenge around the definition of consent.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with CityNews reporter Michelle Mackey, who has been following the case from the very beginning. She was in the courtroom for the judge’s decision and speaks about the pivotal moments during the trial, reaction to the verdicts and what’s next for all those involved.