The Big Story

Consent, reasonable doubt and hockey culture: the aftermath of the Hockey Canada trial

A Hockey Canada logo is shown on the jersey of a player with Canada’s National Junior Team during a training camp practice in Calgary on Aug. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Analysis by the Big Story podcast

Posted July 28, 2025 7:31 am.

Last Updated July 28, 2025 7:32 am.

A warning to our listeners: This episode includes description and discussion of sexual assault. Discretion is advised.

It is a trial that has gripped the nation – and a verdict that has sparked even more conversation. Five former members of Canada’s World Junior hockey team have been acquitted of sexual assault charges centred around a night in 2018 and a woman identified as “E.M.”

The tumultuous eight week trial saw twists and turns, graphic details and ultimately a challenge around the definition of consent.

Host Melanie Ng speaks with CityNews reporter Michelle Mackey, who has been following the case from the very beginning. She was in the courtroom for the judge’s decision and speaks about the pivotal moments during the trial, reaction to the verdicts and what’s next for all those involved.

Top Stories

Heat warning in effect: Toronto braces for days of scorching temperatures

A multi-day heat warning remains in effect for Toronto, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions as extreme temperatures and humidity grip the city. The heat warning is expected...

32m ago

Man critically injured in stabbing near St. Clair and Runnymede; arrest made

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following an early morning stabbing in Toronto's west end. Police say they were called to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Runnymede Road, not...

38m ago

Surge in drownings across Ontario this year underscores need to be vigilant: Lifesaving Society

Ontario Provincial Police say a three-year-old near Cornwall and a 24-year-old Toronto man in Wasaga Beach both drowned on Saturday.

10h ago

1 man shot and killed in Dundas, Ont., homicide unit investigating

Hamilton police are investigating a shooting that has killed one person in Dundas, Ont. Police say officers were called to the area of 77 Governors Road around 5 p.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. They...

9h ago

