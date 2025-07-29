Legacy media under pressure: a conversation with Peter Mansbridge

Whether it’s the constant cries of “fake news” to huge lawsuits filed, trust remains a huge issue. The audience is splintered and traditional advertising revenue is migrating to digital. Then there’s the huge issue of A.I. How are newsrooms using it and how does that impact trust?

Online news sources are drawing away traditional audiences including on Instagram and TikTok. How do legacy news agencies compete?

How can you tell difference between a journalist and a content creator? How do comments about the media from U.S. President Donald Trump impact the way Canadians consume and trust news?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks to renowned Canadian journalist, Peter Mansbridge to discuss the state of journalism in 2025 and how that impacts the information that’s of importance to you.