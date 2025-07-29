The Big Story

Legacy media under pressure: a conversation with Peter Mansbridge

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Peter Mansbridge poses backstage at the Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on March 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

By The Big Story podcast

Posted July 29, 2025

Whether it’s the constant cries of “fake news” to huge lawsuits filed, trust remains a huge issue. The audience is splintered and traditional advertising revenue is migrating to digital. Then there’s the huge issue of A.I. How are newsrooms using it and how does that impact trust?

Online news sources are drawing away traditional audiences including on Instagram and TikTok. How do legacy news agencies compete?

How can you tell difference between a journalist and a content creator? How do comments about the media from U.S. President Donald Trump impact the way Canadians consume and trust news?

Host Cormac Mac Sweeney speaks to renowned Canadian journalist, Peter Mansbridge to discuss the state of journalism in 2025 and how that impacts the information that’s of importance to you.

Another scorching day in Toronto as heat warning holds, humidex near 37

Toronto remains under a multi-day heat warning as extreme temperatures and humidity continue to grip the city, with Environment Canada urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illnesses.

1h ago

Gunman kills 4, including police officer, in shooting at New York City office tower

NEW YORK (AP) — A man carrying a rifle killed four people at a New York City office tower Monday, including an off-duty New York City police officer, and wounded a fifth before taking his own life, officials...

8h ago

Bo Bichette breaks Blue Jays record with hits in nine consecutive at-bats

Bo Bichette just refuses to get out right now. After going 5-for-5 in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Tigers, Bichette kept rolling Monday in Baltimore, landing hits in his first four at-bats, breaking...

10h ago

Border officers seize 12 firearms from U.S. residents trying to enter Canada

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says it recently seized 12 firearms from U.S. residents who were trying to enter the country with loaded guns. Authorities say the offences happened at multiple...

16h ago

Humidity continues Tuesday, cooling down slightly later on

The humidity will continue on Tuesday before cooling down slightly later in the week. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has your seven-day forecast.

'I'm hearing it on the street': Ford, Ont. immigration minister pressed on 2-year work permit claim

Ontario premier Doug Ford and the province's immigration minister David Piccini were pressed by reporters on their claims of work permit processing times taking two years despite the feds saying it's 45 days.

Some people in Ontario facing delays in changing their legal names

Elisha, a 19-year-old college student, reached out to Speakers Corner after facing serious delays in getting her name legally changed. She's not alone. Pat Taney reports.

Heat warning watch: Where Ontarians will feel the hottest temperatures

Meteorologist Chris Potter breaks down where southern Ontarians will feel the hottest temperatures as heat warnings remain in effect.

Watch the moment this lotto winner received a $60M phone call

Watch the moment Bocheng Mei from Toronto received news he was Ontario's newest multi-millionaire after winning the LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball draw worth $60 million dollars.

