The Big Story

What is watermarking and why is it falling short of protecting us against AI deepfakes?

A person working on a laptop. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted July 30, 2025 7:20 am.

Sometimes it’s easy to tell whether a video is fake, other times, it’s not.

Watermarking is used to digitally stamp fake videos, whether that stamp is visible to the human eye or is embedded in the video’s data. But with new technology that allows for the stamp to be removed without anyone noticing, how is regulation enforced?

Host Mike Eppel speaks to Andre Kassis, University of Waterloo PhD candidate in computer science, and Angus Lockhart, senior policy analyst at ‘The Dais’ with Toronto Metropolitan University to discuss the safeguards in place to ensure AI-produced content is labelled accordingly and who can be held accountable if the rules start to bend.

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.
