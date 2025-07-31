Northbound Highway 400 shut down after overnight crash and arrest in Vaughan

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes Copyrighted:

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 31, 2025 6:58 am.

A serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan has led to a full closure of the highway and the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot.

The crash, which occurred just north of Langstaff Road in Vaughan around 12:30 a.m., involved three vehicles.

One of the drivers exited his vehicle following the crash and attempted to flee the scene. He was apprehended shortly afterward in a nearby parking lot outside a restaurant.

The man was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the hospital as a precaution. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the multi-vehicle collision.

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 are closed at Rutherford Road, and there is no timeline for when they will reopen.

OPP have not yet released further details about the individuals involved or the extent of any injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman on e-scooter struck and killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police say the woman was on an e-scooter in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area, just north of Sheppard Avenue...

2h ago

Civic Holiday 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed

Toronto will be busy over the Civic Holiday long weekend with several events taking place, including the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade. As you make your plans, check this list below of what's...

2h ago

As Toronto aims to ban motorized watercraft at popular beach, some blame 'bad actors'

Toronto has moved to ban motorized watercraft from one of its busiest beaches by next year due to concerns over unsafe operators and illegal rentals, but one rental company says the city should instead...

2h ago

Toronto under special air quality statement due to Prairie wildfire smoke

A special air quality statement is in effect for Toronto and all of southern and central Ontario due to smoke from forest fires moving into the region Thursday. Environment Canada says smoke from forest...

7h ago

Top Stories

Woman on e-scooter struck and killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police say the woman was on an e-scooter in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area, just north of Sheppard Avenue...

2h ago

Civic Holiday 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed

Toronto will be busy over the Civic Holiday long weekend with several events taking place, including the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade. As you make your plans, check this list below of what's...

2h ago

As Toronto aims to ban motorized watercraft at popular beach, some blame 'bad actors'

Toronto has moved to ban motorized watercraft from one of its busiest beaches by next year due to concerns over unsafe operators and illegal rentals, but one rental company says the city should instead...

2h ago

Toronto under special air quality statement due to Prairie wildfire smoke

A special air quality statement is in effect for Toronto and all of southern and central Ontario due to smoke from forest fires moving into the region Thursday. Environment Canada says smoke from forest...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:07
Canada to recognize Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Glen McGregor discusses the reasons for the decision, and the conditions attached to it.

13h ago

0:44
Kenneth Lee swarming trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter apologizes to family

One of the eight girls charged in the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee apologized to his family at her sentence hearing.

15h ago

1:13
Ontario's energy minister pressed on Starlink cancellation fee

Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce confirmed the province has officially scrapped its $100 million dollar contract with Elon Musk's Starlink but would not clarify how much the cancellation fee would cost taxpayers.

18h ago

1:52
Could Canada follow other global leaders in recognizing Palestinian statehood?

With the U.K. and France pledging to recognize Palestinian statehood, could Canada follow suit? Glen McGregor explains.

19h ago

0:51
Nicole Morin cold case: Police announce $50K reward 40 years since disappearance

Toronto police announced a new reward of $50K for information on the whereabouts of Nicole Morin who went missing in 1985 in Etobicoke.

20h ago

More Videos