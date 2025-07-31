A serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan has led to a full closure of the highway and the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot.

The crash, which occurred just north of Langstaff Road in Vaughan around 12:30 a.m., involved three vehicles.

One of the drivers exited his vehicle following the crash and attempted to flee the scene. He was apprehended shortly afterward in a nearby parking lot outside a restaurant.

The man was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the hospital as a precaution. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured in the multi-vehicle collision.

The northbound lanes of Highway 400 are closed at Rutherford Road, and there is no timeline for when they will reopen.

OPP have not yet released further details about the individuals involved or the extent of any injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.