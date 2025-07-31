Canadian swimming phenom Summer McIntosh continued her dominant performance at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Thursday, securing her third gold medal in the women’s 200-metre butterfly.

The 18-year-old from Toronto touched the wall in a blistering 2:01.99, establishing a new championship record. The extraordinary swim also brought her tantalizingly close to breaking the long-standing world record of 2:01.81, set by China’s Liu Zige in 2009.

McIntosh entered the 200m butterfly final as the reigning Olympic champion in the event and the clear favourite.

GOLD (#3) FOR ???????? SUMMER MCINTOSH



CHAMPIONSHIP RECORD



Summer McIntosh breaks the 200m butterfly world championship record to win her third gold medal. She nearly broke the WR



She posts a time of 2:01.99. Another extraordinary swim by the 18-year-old Canadian phenom. pic.twitter.com/nEhj14ZVYX — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) July 31, 2025

McIntosh has now won world gold medals in the women’s 200-metre individual medley and 400-metre freestyle, with both achievements coming on Sunday and Monday.

The Canadian phenom is targeting five individual golds over the eight-day meet in Singapore.

McIntosh entered the World Aquatics Championships holding three Olympic golds and one silver, along with an Olympic record in the 200m individual medley.