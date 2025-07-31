Summer McIntosh captures 3rd gold medal with record-breaking 200m butterfly
Posted July 31, 2025 7:13 am.
Last Updated July 31, 2025 7:23 am.
Canadian swimming phenom Summer McIntosh continued her dominant performance at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Thursday, securing her third gold medal in the women’s 200-metre butterfly.
The 18-year-old from Toronto touched the wall in a blistering 2:01.99, establishing a new championship record. The extraordinary swim also brought her tantalizingly close to breaking the long-standing world record of 2:01.81, set by China’s Liu Zige in 2009.
McIntosh entered the 200m butterfly final as the reigning Olympic champion in the event and the clear favourite.
McIntosh has now won world gold medals in the women’s 200-metre individual medley and 400-metre freestyle, with both achievements coming on Sunday and Monday.
The Canadian phenom is targeting five individual golds over the eight-day meet in Singapore.
McIntosh entered the World Aquatics Championships holding three Olympic golds and one silver, along with an Olympic record in the 200m individual medley.