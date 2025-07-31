Summer McIntosh captures 3rd gold medal with record-breaking 200m butterfly

Summer McIntosh competes at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria on Monday, June 9, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Courtesy Swimming Canada/Scott Grant *MANDATORY CREDIT* (Scott Grant/The Canadian Press).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 31, 2025 7:13 am.

Last Updated July 31, 2025 7:23 am.

Canadian swimming phenom Summer McIntosh continued her dominant performance at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore on Thursday, securing her third gold medal in the women’s 200-metre butterfly.

The 18-year-old from Toronto touched the wall in a blistering 2:01.99, establishing a new championship record. The extraordinary swim also brought her tantalizingly close to breaking the long-standing world record of 2:01.81, set by China’s Liu Zige in 2009.

McIntosh entered the 200m butterfly final as the reigning Olympic champion in the event and the clear favourite.

McIntosh has now won world gold medals in the women’s 200-metre individual medley and 400-metre freestyle, with both achievements coming on Sunday and Monday.

The Canadian phenom is targeting five individual golds over the eight-day meet in Singapore.

McIntosh entered the World Aquatics Championships holding three Olympic golds and one silver, along with an Olympic record in the 200m individual medley.

Top Stories

Northbound Highway 400 shut down after overnight crash and arrest in Vaughan

A serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan has led to a full closure of the highway and the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The crash, which...

40m ago

Woman on e-scooter struck and killed in hit-and-run in North York

A 65-year-old woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North York. Toronto police say the woman was on an e-scooter in the Codsell Avenue and Goddard Street area, just north of Sheppard Avenue...

2h ago

Civic Holiday 2025 in Toronto: What's open and closed

Toronto will be busy over the Civic Holiday long weekend with several events taking place, including the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade. As you make your plans, check this list below of what's...

2h ago

As Toronto aims to ban motorized watercraft at popular beach, some blame 'bad actors'

Toronto has moved to ban motorized watercraft from one of its busiest beaches by next year due to concerns over unsafe operators and illegal rentals, but one rental company says the city should instead...

2h ago

