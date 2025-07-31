Toronto spa worker, 66, charged with sexual assault

A spa worker was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, the victim walked into an Etobicoke massage clinic near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirty Third Street on July 25, 2025.

While receiving a massage, the victim alleges that they were sexually assaulted.

Less than a week later, police arrested 66-year-old David Ludwig of Toronto. He was charged with a single count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on September 10, 2025.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.