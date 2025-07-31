Toronto spa worker, 66, charged with sexual assault

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 31, 2025 11:01 am.

A spa worker was arrested and charged on Wednesday in connection with an ongoing sexual assault investigation, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, the victim walked into an Etobicoke massage clinic near Lakeshore Boulevard West and Thirty Third Street on July 25, 2025.

While receiving a massage, the victim alleges that they were sexually assaulted.

Less than a week later, police arrested 66-year-old David Ludwig of Toronto. He was charged with a single count of sexual assault and is scheduled to appear in court on September 10, 2025.

Investigators believe there may be more alleged victims and encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Brampton homeowner shot in early morning break-in, police say

A Brampton homeowner was transported to a trauma centre on Thursday after he was allegedly shot in the back during a suspected home invasion, authorities say. According to Peel Regional Police,...

18m ago

Concrete awning collapses at North York high-rise, 1 injured

A frightening scene unfolded overnight at a high-rise apartment building near Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a large section of a concrete awning collapsed, injuring one person and damaging several...

3m ago

SIU investigating after suspected impaired driver flees crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan

The province's police watchdog is investigating a serious overnight collision on Highway 400 northbound near Rutherford Road in Vaughan that led to the arrest of a driver who fled the scene on foot. The...

2h ago

Blue Jays acquire former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber from Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays have bolstered their starting rotation ahead of Thursday's trade deadline, acquiring Shane Bieber from the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced. The Blue Jays will send pitching...

1h ago

3:07
Canada to recognize Palestinian state

Prime Minister Mark Carney says Canada intends to recognize a Palestinian state at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September. Glen McGregor discusses the reasons for the decision, and the conditions attached to it.

17h ago

0:44
Kenneth Lee swarming trial: Teen found guilty of manslaughter apologizes to family

One of the eight girls charged in the fatal swarming of Kenneth Lee apologized to his family at her sentence hearing.

19h ago

1:13
Ontario's energy minister pressed on Starlink cancellation fee

Ontario's Minister of Energy and Mines Stephen Lecce confirmed the province has officially scrapped its $100 million dollar contract with Elon Musk's Starlink but would not clarify how much the cancellation fee would cost taxpayers.

22h ago

1:52
Could Canada follow other global leaders in recognizing Palestinian statehood?

With the U.K. and France pledging to recognize Palestinian statehood, could Canada follow suit? Glen McGregor explains.

23h ago

0:51
Nicole Morin cold case: Police announce $50K reward 40 years since disappearance

Toronto police announced a new reward of $50K for information on the whereabouts of Nicole Morin who went missing in 1985 in Etobicoke.
