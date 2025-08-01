Police lay murder charge after finding body during well-being check in Simcoe County

South Simcoe police have charged a man with first-degree murder after a deceased person was found inside a home in Bradford West Gwillimbury on Thursday night.

Officers arrived at the residence at around 7:26 p.m. to conduct a well-being check and discovered the deceased person shortly after.

Police have not revealed the age or gender of the victim.

While searching the residence, officers found another person inside. That person, a 25-year-old male from Bradford West Gwillimbury, was arrested and charged.

His identity has not been revealed.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Police did not reveal the nature of the relationship between the victim and suspect, or how the victim died.