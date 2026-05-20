Anand says she will summon Israeli ambassador over treatment of Gaza flotilla

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says she’s directed her officials to summon Israeli Ambassador Iddo Moed after the “mistreatment of civilians” aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla.

Activists say 11 Canadians were among those detained when Israel’s navy intercepted 41 boats in international waters near Cyprus on Monday.

Anand says video shared by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir is “deeply troubling and absolutely unacceptable.”

One video showed the minister walking among activists who were kneeling with their hands tied behind their backs, and another featured Ben-Gvir saying they should be imprisoned for a long time.

Anand notes that Canada already has sanctioned Ben-Gvir for his repeated incitement of violence and that he is banned from travelling to Canada.

She also says she has not received a response to the summons from the Israeli embassy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press





