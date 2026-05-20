Ford government moves to ban Chinese‑made drones in provincial security overhaul

Ontario is moving to ban the use and future purchase of Chinese‑made drones across government ministries and the Ontario Provincial Police, citing concerns that foreign‑manufactured technology could expose sensitive provincial data.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 20, 2026 9:13 am.

Last Updated May 20, 2026 11:20 am.

Ontario is moving to ban the use and future purchase of Chinese‑made drones across government ministries and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), citing concerns that foreign‑manufactured technology could expose sensitive provincial data.

The Ford government announced Wednesday that an immediate ban now applies to the use of Chinese‑made drones in highly sensitive OPP operations, with a broader phase‑out planned across all provincial departments.

The drones will be replaced with models built in Canada or other approved jurisdictions, aligning with Ontario’s “Buy Ontario” procurement policy.

The provincial government said it will begin consultations with drone manufacturers, public‑sector agencies and industry experts in the coming weeks.

Province cites data‑security risks

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of Chinese technology worldwide. Under Chinese law, companies incorporated in China may be compelled to hand over data to the state — even if that data is stored outside the country.

Ford government officials say that creates unacceptable risks when drones are used for tasks involving sensitive information, including policing, emergency response and infrastructure monitoring.

“Now more than ever, it is critical that we are protecting our province’s data and safeguarding our security against bad actors,” said Public and Business Service Delivery Minister Stephen Crawford.

“Banning government use and future purchases of Chinese‑made drones is another important step in our plan to protect Ontario and better leverage Canada’s world‑class drone manufacturing sector.”

If fully approved, Ontario’s updated policy would bring the province in line with several major agencies that have already restricted Chinese‑made drones, including the Canadian Armed Forces, the RCMP, and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

Officials say the phase‑out will be structured to ensure no disruption to frontline operations.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner said police must have access to modern tools, but not at the expense of public safety or data security.

“Police services across Ontario rely on drones to support critical operations and protect public safety, but we cannot ignore growing security and privacy concerns tied to foreign‑made technology,” Kerzner said.

“We’re exploring options to address potential security risks while ensuring police have the reliable tools they need.”

The Ford government announced Wednesday that an immediate ban now applies to the use of Chinese‑made drones in highly sensitive OPP operations. Photo: iStock/Getty Images. WENBIN PHOTO
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