Hamilton police have executed a search warrant at a home on Stinson Street as part of their ongoing investigation into the disappearance — and suspected homicide — of Emily Bailey, a young mother who vanished more than four years ago.

Investigators confirmed a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood on Wednesday as officers searched the property for evidence connected to Bailey, who was last seen on Jan. 1, 2022. Her family reported her missing on Jan. 10, 2022, and police have long said they believe she met with foul play.

Bailey, a 23‑year‑old mother of two, was reported missing after she failed to return home following New Year’s celebrations. Her disappearance quickly escalated into a homicide investigation, though her body has never been found.

In 2022, police revealed that Bailey had been at a home on Weir Street North before she vanished. They later said they believed she was killed and that “multiple people” knew what happened to her.

A year later, in 2023, Hamilton police announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Bailey or evidence that could advance the case. At the time, detectives said they continued to receive tips but needed someone with direct knowledge to come forward.

Bailey’s family has spent years pleading for information, describing her as a devoted mother. Police have not disclosed what led them to the Stinson Street home this week.

Hamilton police are urging anyone with information to come forward.