Talks with Trump’s team constructive before boosted tariff announced, ambassador says

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, pumps his fist as he is greeted by Kirsten Hillman, Canadian ambassador to the United States, right, as he arrives in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, June 15, 2025, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting in Kananaskis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Kelly Geraldine Malone, The Canadian Press

Posted August 1, 2025 4:13 pm.

Last Updated August 1, 2025 4:37 pm.

WASHINGTON — Canada’s ambassador to the United States says a lot of progress has been made with her American counterparts on trade — despite President Donald Trump’s decision to boost tariffs on Canada to 35 per cent today.

Kirsten Hillman, who also serves as Canada’s top negotiator with the U.S., says there were professional and constructive conversations with Trump’s team throughout the week.

But ultimately, Hillman says, the right deal for Canada wasn’t on the table.

While Trump’s latest tariffs appear staggering, Hillman says it’s important to remember that there is a carveout for goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

She says that keeps Canada in a better position than nearly any other country.

Hillman says she’s not discouraged by the increased duties and talks are continuing with the Trump administration.

