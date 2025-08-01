Talks with Trump’s team constructive before boosted tariff announced, ambassador says

WASHINGTON — Canada’s ambassador to the United States says a lot of progress has been made with her American counterparts on trade — despite President Donald Trump’s decision to boost tariffs on Canada to 35 per cent today.

Kirsten Hillman, who also serves as Canada’s top negotiator with the U.S., says there were professional and constructive conversations with Trump’s team throughout the week.

But ultimately, Hillman says, the right deal for Canada wasn’t on the table.

While Trump’s latest tariffs appear staggering, Hillman says it’s important to remember that there is a carveout for goods compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

She says that keeps Canada in a better position than nearly any other country.

Hillman says she’s not discouraged by the increased duties and talks are continuing with the Trump administration.