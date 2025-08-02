India indicates it will keep buying Russian oil despite Trump’s threats

A fuel station is seen in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 2, 2025 4:24 pm.

Last Updated August 2, 2025 4:35 pm.

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has indicated that it would continue buying oil from Russia despite threats by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Indian foreign ministry said its relationship with Russia was “steady and time-tested,” and should not be seen through the prism of a third country.

Addressing a weekly presser on Friday, spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said India’s broader stance on securing its energy needs was guided by the availability of oil in the markets and prevailing global circumstances.

The comments follow an announcement by President Donald Trump that he intends to impose a 25% tariff on goods from India plus an additional import tax because of New Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.

The threat came as the U.S. president has increasingly soured on Russia for failing to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine and has threatened new economic sanctions if progress is not made.

India bought 68,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Russia in January 2022, but by June of same year oil imports rose to 1.12 million barrels per day. The daily imports peaked at 2.15 million in May 2023 and have varied since.

Supplies rose as high as nearly 40% of India’s imports at one point, making Moscow the largest supplier of crude to New Delhi, the Press Trust of India reported, citing data from Kpler, a data analytics company.

India’s daily oil consumption is pegged around 5.5 million barrels, of which nearly 88% is met through imports.

The country has historically bought most of its crude from the Middle East, but this has changed since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

India, the world’s third-largest crude importer after China and the U.S., began buying Russian oil available at discounted rates after the West shunned it to punish Moscow.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning. Officers say a 77-year-old man from Toronto was attempting to cross...

3h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

2h ago

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

Stephanie Pacheco says there's a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She's not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating,...

7h ago

Man arrested after vehicle crashes through front door of RCMP office in Montreal

A man is under arrest after a vehicle went through the front door of the RCMP headquarters Saturday morning in the Montreal suburb of Westmount, just west of downtown. No one was injured inside the...

2h ago

Top Stories

Man, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning. Officers say a 77-year-old man from Toronto was attempting to cross...

3h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

2h ago

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

Stephanie Pacheco says there's a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She's not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating,...

7h ago

Man arrested after vehicle crashes through front door of RCMP office in Montreal

A man is under arrest after a vehicle went through the front door of the RCMP headquarters Saturday morning in the Montreal suburb of Westmount, just west of downtown. No one was injured inside the...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Are rats attracted to your car wires? Experts aren't sure

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after being concerned rodents are attracted to and eating through wire coatings in her vehicle. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

2:20
Toronto police stepping up security for Grand Parade

Toronto police are implementing extra safety measures for Saturday's Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade. Erica Natividad with the details and how the city is preparing for the crowds.

2:34
Ontario industry association urges province to reconsider $140M contract awarded to US firm

Questions are being raised about a major construction contract tied to Ontario's largest hospital project. A US-owned company has been awarded a $140 million deal, and now industry leaders are hoping the province will reconsider.

23h ago

2:16
U.S. officials arrive in Gaza as starvation grips the enclave

US officials, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee arrive in Gaza as starvation grips the enclave. Alessandra Carneiro reports.
2:30
New tariffs for almost every country around the world

President Donald Trump announces new tariffs for almost every country around the world, the American duties imposed on trading partners are the highest since 1933. Alessandra Carneiro reports.
More Videos