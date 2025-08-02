Man arrested after vehicle crashes through front door of RCMP office in Montreal

"That man seemed to be in a crisis,” said SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, after a 44-year-old man crashed his vehicle through front door of RCMP headquarters in the Montreal suburb of Westmount. Johanie Bouffard reports.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 2, 2025 11:10 am.

Last Updated August 2, 2025 3:34 pm.

A man is under arrest after a vehicle went through the front door of the RCMP headquarters Saturday morning in the Montreal suburb of Westmount, just west of downtown.

No one was injured inside the building and Montreal police said the suspect has mental-health issues and was possibly in crisis. Terrorism is not considered a factor in the case, police said. 

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said a 44-year-old man was arrested quickly after the low-speed crash about 8:25 a.m., which police described as “deliberate” and caused considerable damages at the front door.

“We’re not talking about a high-speed collision, but he went slowly into the entrance and broke two windows of the entrance,” Brabant said. Only the front of the vehicle was inside the building.

The suspect was transported to hospital with minor injuries and investigators will meet with him when they are able.

Open Gallery 6 items

Police said according to preliminary information, the man had approached the building first on foot and allegedly later returned with his vehicle at some point.

Two RCMP officers were inside the building at the time the vehicle entered but were unharmed.

The building is the Quebec divisional headquarters for the federal police force and has been at the location on Dorchester Boulevard since 1920.

The RCMP’s Quebec division referred all questions about the incident to Montreal police.

It is the second incident at an RCMP office this week. On Monday, officers shot a person in the parking lot of the Strathcona detachment in Sherwood Park, Alta., outside Edmonton after allegedly noting what appeared to be a firearm.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating that shooting.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning. Officers say a 77-year-old man from Toronto was attempting to cross...

3h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

2h ago

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

Stephanie Pacheco says there's a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She's not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating,...

7h ago

Canada has its 1st case of West Nile this year. Here's what to know about the virus

TORONTO — Confirmation of the first human case of West Nile virus acquired in Canada this year arrived just in time for the August long weekend. The Public Health Agency of Canada said Thursday that...

3h ago

Top Stories

Man, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning. Officers say a 77-year-old man from Toronto was attempting to cross...

3h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

2h ago

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

Stephanie Pacheco says there's a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She's not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating,...

7h ago

Canada has its 1st case of West Nile this year. Here's what to know about the virus

TORONTO — Confirmation of the first human case of West Nile virus acquired in Canada this year arrived just in time for the August long weekend. The Public Health Agency of Canada said Thursday that...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Are rats attracted to your car wires? Experts aren't sure

A Toronto woman reached out to Speakers Corner after being concerned rodents are attracted to and eating through wire coatings in her vehicle. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

2:20
Toronto police stepping up security for Grand Parade

Toronto police are implementing extra safety measures for Saturday's Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade. Erica Natividad with the details and how the city is preparing for the crowds.

2:34
Ontario industry association urges province to reconsider $140M contract awarded to US firm

Questions are being raised about a major construction contract tied to Ontario's largest hospital project. A US-owned company has been awarded a $140 million deal, and now industry leaders are hoping the province will reconsider.

23h ago

2:16
U.S. officials arrive in Gaza as starvation grips the enclave

US officials, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee arrive in Gaza as starvation grips the enclave. Alessandra Carneiro reports.
2:30
New tariffs for almost every country around the world

President Donald Trump announces new tariffs for almost every country around the world, the American duties imposed on trading partners are the highest since 1933. Alessandra Carneiro reports.
More Videos