Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA.

The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility throughout southern Ontario Saturday afternoon and evening.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” said the statement.

Environment Canada warns that as the smoke level increases, health risks increase as well.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough,” it said. “Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.”