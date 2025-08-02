Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

The hazy air and smell of smoke from forest fires in Ontario and Quebec can be seen over the skyline of Toronto on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted August 2, 2025 3:19 pm.

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA.

The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility throughout southern Ontario Saturday afternoon and evening.

“Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour,” said the statement.

Environment Canada warns that as the smoke level increases, health risks increase as well.

“You may experience mild and common symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches or a mild cough. More serious but less common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough,” it said. “Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events.”

Rats! Are newer vehicle wire coverings attracting rodents?

Stephanie Pacheco says there's a lot to love about her 2023 Hyundai Palisade. She's not the only one with a deep affection for her car, claiming rats have chewed through the knock sensor wire coating,...

Speakers Corner

Man, 77, struck and killed while attempting to cross Hwy. 404 in Richmond Hill

Provincial police are investigating a fatal collision that happened on southbound Highway 404 in Richmond Hill on Saturday morning. Officers say a 77-year-old man from Toronto was attempting to cross...

North York man, 31, charged in human trafficking of woman in Niagara Falls

A 31-year-old man from North York has been charged in connection with the alleged human trafficking of a woman in Niagara Falls. Police arrested Marcel Miller on Saturday and took him into custody....

Canada has its 1st case of West Nile this year. Here's what to know about the virus

TORONTO — Confirmation of the first human case of West Nile virus acquired in Canada this year arrived just in time for the August long weekend. The Public Health Agency of Canada said Thursday that...

