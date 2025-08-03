LeBlanc says he expects Carney, Trump will speak in the coming days

President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada Dominic LeBlanc speaks at a press conference while Prime Minister Mark Carney listens, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on June 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted August 3, 2025 2:31 pm.

Last Updated August 3, 2025 3:03 pm.

OTTAWA — Dominic LeBlanc says he expects Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump will speak “over the next number of days” as the United States ratchets up pressure in trade talks.

The Canada-U.S. trade minister appeared on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday and spoke about where talks stand between the two countries.

LeBlanc told host Margaret Brennan that while Canada is “disappointed” with Trump’s new 35-per-cent tariffs, he is continuing to work toward a deal that would hopefully strike down trade restrictions between the nations.

LeBlanc was in Washington last week attempting to find common ground with the Trump administration ahead of Friday’s deadline to secure a new deal between the trading partners.

While Mexico was granted a 90-day delay on new duties, Trump on Friday hit Canada with a 35-per-cent tariff on all goods that are not compliant with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement on trade.

Canada also continues to face U.S. tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles as well as Trump’s new 50-per-cent tariffs on semi-finished copper products.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man, 38, arrested in unprovoked Kensington Market stabbing

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Sunday morning after an unprovoked stabbing in Toronto's Kensington Market neighbourhood, police say. According to investigators, the victim was attacked...

33m ago

Many Finch West LRT glass platform walls damaged for months amid ongoing line testing

CityNews travelled across the Finch West LRT corridor to check out progress on the project. Several eastern stations had damaged glass.

7h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

16h ago

3 people arrested in Entertainment District shooting, 1 man injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's Entertainment District that sent one man to the hospital. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area...

5h ago

Top Stories

Man, 38, arrested in unprovoked Kensington Market stabbing

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital early Sunday morning after an unprovoked stabbing in Toronto's Kensington Market neighbourhood, police say. According to investigators, the victim was attacked...

33m ago

Many Finch West LRT glass platform walls damaged for months amid ongoing line testing

CityNews travelled across the Finch West LRT corridor to check out progress on the project. Several eastern stations had damaged glass.

7h ago

Special air quality statement issued for Toronto due to wildfire smoke

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for most of southern Ontario, including the GTA. The national weather service says smoke from forest fires is causing or expected to cause...

16h ago

3 people arrested in Entertainment District shooting, 1 man injured

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city's Entertainment District that sent one man to the hospital. Investigators say they were called to the John Street and Adelaide Street West area...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:20
Several panels at Finch West LRT stations damaged, work to fix other deficiencies continues

As Finch West LRT testing and commissioning continue without a projected opening date for the line, several glass panels at station platforms have been damaged for months while crews are addressing other deficiencies. Nick Westoll reports.

13h ago

2:46
Toronto's 57th Caribbean carnival celebrations

Tens of thousands of revelers took to the streets for the 57th edition of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade, North America’s largest Caribbean carnival. Rhianne Campbell with more on the high-energy celebration.

20h ago

3:09
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to lower-security prison in Texas

Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to a minimum security facility in Texas, one week after meeting privately with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the U.S. attorney’s office in Tallahassee.

20h ago

2:42
Warm temperatures, hazy skies for Sunday

Warm temperatures and hazy skies for Sunday as wildfire smoke from the north drifts into the GTA, impacting air quality at times.

20h ago

1:37
Raptors past and present giving back: Agbaji and Kawhi step up off the court

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn with details on how Raptors forward Ochai Agbaji had a hometown moment while former Raptor Kawhi Leonard reunited with Masai Ujiri in Rwanda, inspiring hundreds of children across Africa.

23h ago

More Videos