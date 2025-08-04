Man dead, 4 injured after serious crash on Hwy. 48

Provincial police are investigating a deadly collision that killed one man and sent four other people to a hospital on Sunday.

According to authorities, two SUVs crashed into each other at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Highway 48 in Whitchurch-Stoufville.

Police say a 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people, including three children, were also injured in the crash and taken to a hospital with injuries ranging from minor to serious.

An investigation is ongoing.