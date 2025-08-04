Three facing smuggling-related charges after 44 migrants intercepted in Quebec: CBSA

A RCMP officer checks the border between Quebec and New York State on Roxham Road in St. Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que. on Wednesday, Jan.15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 4, 2025 4:21 pm.

Last Updated August 4, 2025 4:43 pm.

MONTREAL — Canada Border Services Agency says it has arrested and charged three alleged smugglers after police intercepted a truck carrying 44 foreign nationals in southern Quebec over the weekend.

CBSA says RCMP and Quebec provincial police intercepted the vehicle with dozens of people aboard near Stanstead, Que. overnight between Saturday to Sunday.

The agency says Ogulcan Mersin, 25, and Dogan Alakus and Firat Yuksek, both 31, have been charged with inducing, aiding or abetting someone to commit an offence under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act as well as assisting people to enter Canada outside of a designated customs office.

CBSA says most of the foreign nationals were transferred to the CBSA’s refugee processing centre in St-Bernard-de-Lacolle where they are subject to immigration examinations.

The agency did not say what happened to the remaining foreign nationals.

The agency says the three suspects will remain detained until their case returns to court on Wednesday.

CBSA says the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be laid.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2025.

The Canadian Press

