Celtics sign former Raptor Chris Boucher

Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher dunks against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, April 2, 2023. (Nell Redmond/AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2025 7:23 pm.

Canadian forward Chris Boucher has agreed to a one-year, $3.3-million contract with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

Boucher’s agent Sam Permut told Charania that the deal is fully guaranteed and that he is expected to take on a meaningful role in the Celtics’ frontcourt rotation.

The Montreal native leaves the Raptors after spending seven seasons with the team as a valuable player off the bench and helped the team win a title in 2019.

With Boucher gone, the Raptors no longer roster any player from the team that won the NBA championship in 2019.

The 32-year-old averaged 10 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game last season while shooting 49.2 per cent in 50 games.

Boucher was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 by the Golden State Warriors before joining Toronto in 2019.

In 407 career games over eight seasons, Boucher has averaged 8.9 PPG on .488 shooting and 5.1 RPG over 17.7 MPG.

