McGill faculty groups file constitutional challenge of Quebec labour bill

McGill University is seen Oct. 13, 2023, in Montreal. Researchers at McGill University have published a study showing that outdoor ultrafine particles are linked to the deaths of an estimated 1,100 people per year in Canada’s two biggest cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 5, 2025 12:51 pm.

Last Updated August 5, 2025 2:05 pm.

MONTREAL — Four faculty groups at McGill University have launched a constitutional challenge of a Quebec bill that allows the provincial labour minister to terminate strikes.

The associations, which represent 500 academics, say the bill restricts the constitutional right to strike.

They are asking Quebec Superior Court to declare the bill unconstitutional and invalid, calling it a “frontal attack” on workers’ rights.

The legislation was adopted in May and will come into force in November.

It expands the types of services that must be maintained in the event of a strike or lockout.

It also gives the labour minister discretion to end a work stoppage if it is deemed to be causing serious or irreparable harm.

The faculty groups say the bill gives employers an incentive to delay negotiations in the hope the government will intervene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

One dead, 2 injured in overnight Brampton altercation; 1 in custody

A violent altercation in downtown Brampton early Tuesday morning has left one person dead and two others seriously injured, prompting a homicide investigation by Peel Regional Police. Authorities responded...

1h ago

Toronto police, CBSA arrest stabbing suspect in Niagara after violent assault

Toronto police have arrested a 38-year-old man in connection with a violent stabbing incident that occurred in the city's downtown core over the weekend. On Sunday, Aug. 3, at approximately 5 a.m.,...

39m ago

Two injured after head-on collision between vehicle and TTC streetcar on Bathurst

Two people have been taken to the hospital — one with serious injuries — following a head-on crash involving a vehicle and a TTC streetcar in Toronto's downtown core early Tuesday morning. Toronto...

updated

3h ago

Police investigation closes EB express lanes of Hwy. 401 at Islington

Ontario Provincial Police have closed the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Islington Avenue after reports of a person on the highway. Toronto police later confirmed that the person was pronounced...

3h ago

