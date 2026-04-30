‘Very difficult’: Family of 16-year-old victim speaks out after fatal Hamilton mall shooting

A Hamilton family has been left devastated and continues to mourn the loss of their 16-year-old son after he was shot and killed inside a shopping mall last Friday.

Nabil Askafe, his parents, and younger brother fled the war in Syria almost a decade ago and settled in Canada, searching for a better, safer life.

In an exclusive interview with OMNI News, Askafe’s mother and father spoke about the senseless act of violence and the deep agony it has left behind.

“We came to Canada, my husband and my children, for safety,” said Hala Tatish. “Where is the safety? My son is gone.”

“Had I lost my son in the Syrian war, it would’ve been different, because lots of people die in wars. But when you escape war, thinking you’re coming to safety, and then your son gets killed, then that is very difficult,” added Mazen Askafe.

Photo of Nabil Askafe is shown. HPS/HO

Nabil, a student at Westdale Secondary School, went to the mall with friends on April 24. His mother says she became worried when he failed to respond to a text message.

Police say Askafe was on King Street near Hess Street, walking towards Jackson Square mall, when an interaction occurred with two others that eventually led to the fatal shooting.

“As far as we know, we have no connection between the groups,” said Det. Staff Sgt. Robert Di Ianni. “I think it was a chance encounter on the street. We don’t really know what was said, but it led to an altercation inside the mall.”

Investigators say a total of seven shots were fired in the mall.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in Askafe’s death. Police say they are still searching for the gun used in the murder.

“It’s a tragedy when a 16-year-old dies like that, and it’s a concern for us as the police, for the community, that a 14-year-old can run around with a firearm like that,” said Di Ianni.

As the 16-year-old was laid to rest on Monday, he was described as a loving boy and active member of Hamilton’s Syrian community. His family is grateful for the support they’ve received from community groups and concerned Hamilton residents, many of whom join the family in calling for a crack down on violence and better solutions to get guns out of the hands of young people.

OMNI News reporter Charles Abdulaziz contributed to this report