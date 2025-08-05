Bo Bichette homered twice and drove in six runs, Ernie Clement had a career-best five of Toronto’s season-high 25 hits, and the Blue Jays beat the Colorado Rockies 15-1 on Monday night.

Eric Lauer (7-2) allowed a run in six innings, giving up seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Clement capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth and finished with three runs scored. Bichette, Nathan Lukes and Joey Loperfido had three hits apiece, and Daulton Varsho had four RBIs.

Our TWENTY FIVE hits tonight are the third-most hits in BLUE JAYS HISTORY! #lightsupletsgo pic.twitter.com/iSl0lHQAd3 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 5, 2025

Lukes hit the first pitch of the game into centre field for a double and scored when Bichette singled two pitches later. Clement singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch by Rockies starter Tanner Gordon (2-4) and scored when Davis Schneider singled to make it 2-0 in the second.

Toronto (66-48) is tied with Detroit for the best record in the American League. In the division, Boston (63-51) won its sixth-straight game and is now three games behind the Blue Jays for second place in the AL East. The Yankees (60-53) lost their fourth-straight game, falling to third place and five-and-a-half games behind Toronto.

Tyler Freeman doubled with two outs in the fifth and scored when Ezequiel Tovar singled.

Lukes singled to drive in Clement, Bichette hit a three-run shot, and Varsho added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 14-1.

The Blue Jays set season highs for hits (25), at-bats (50), total bases (39), runs scored (15) and RBIs (15). The 25 hits in one game is a Blue Jays franchise best.

Toronto’s José Berríos (7-4, 3.84 ERA) is set to take the mound Tuesday against Kyle Freeland (2-11, 5.26) in the second of a three-game set.