Bichette has 2 homers as Blue Jays get 25 hits in 15-1 win over Rockies

Bo Bichette hit two home runs and finished with six RBIs as the Blue Jays beat the Rockies 15-1. Photo: AP.

By The Associated Press

Posted August 5, 2025 5:10 am.

Bo Bichette homered twice and drove in six runs, Ernie Clement had a career-best five of Toronto’s season-high 25 hits, and the Blue Jays beat the Colorado Rockies 15-1 on Monday night.

Eric Lauer (7-2) allowed a run in six innings, giving up seven hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Clement capped the scoring with an RBI single in the ninth and finished with three runs scored. Bichette, Nathan Lukes and Joey Loperfido had three hits apiece, and Daulton Varsho had four RBIs.

Lukes hit the first pitch of the game into centre field for a double and scored when Bichette singled two pitches later. Clement singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch by Rockies starter Tanner Gordon (2-4) and scored when Davis Schneider singled to make it 2-0 in the second.

Toronto (66-48) is tied with Detroit for the best record in the American League. In the division, Boston (63-51) won its sixth-straight game and is now three games behind the Blue Jays for second place in the AL East. The Yankees (60-53) lost their fourth-straight game, falling to third place and five-and-a-half games behind Toronto.

Tyler Freeman doubled with two outs in the fifth and scored when Ezequiel Tovar singled.

Lukes singled to drive in Clement, Bichette hit a three-run shot, and Varsho added an RBI single in the seventh to make it 14-1.

The Blue Jays set season highs for hits (25), at-bats (50), total bases (39), runs scored (15) and RBIs (15). The 25 hits in one game is a Blue Jays franchise best.

Toronto’s José Berríos (7-4, 3.84 ERA) is set to take the mound Tuesday against Kyle Freeland (2-11, 5.26) in the second of a three-game set.

Top Stories

19-year-old males injured in North York shooting: police

Two 19-year-olds were injured in a late-night shooting in North York as police searched for multiple suspects. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue area...

updated

21m ago

Male youth seriously injured at Brampton's Chinguacousy Park

A male youth under the age of 18 is in hospital with serious injuries following an incident at Chinguacousy Park in Brampton. Peel Regional Police responded to reports of gunfire at the park, located...

1h ago

Wildfire smoke continues to linger over Toronto

Smoke from wildfires is expected to continue drifting across southern Ontario and impacting air quality in Toronto, according to Environment Canada. Toronto recorded some of the worst air quality in...

7h ago

After unionized Canada Post workers reject 'final offers,' what happens next?

OTTAWA — Labour experts say another postal service strike is unlikely after unionized Canada Post workers rejected their employer's latest round of offers in a forced vote and the parties mull their...

1h ago

