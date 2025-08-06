Suspect sought in Bloordale Village stabbing that sends one to hospital

Toronto police are searching for at least one suspect following a stabbing incident in Bloordale Village.

Investigators were called to the Bloor Street West and Russett Avenue area, just west of Dufferin Street, for reports that someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to a nearby trauma centre with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect is described as a Black male, six feet tall, between 40 and 50 years old, with a thin build. He was last seen going northbound on Dufferin Street wearing a black jacket and pants, a black baseball hat and glasses.