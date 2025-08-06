Varsho finishes with 6 RBIs, Blue Jays beat Rockies 10-4

Blue Jays outfielder Daulton Varsho hits a home run against Colorado on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. Photo: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS.

By The Associated Press

Posted August 6, 2025 5:35 am.

Daulton Varsho hit a pair of two-run homers and a two-run double, and the American League-leading Toronto Blue Jays went deep five times in a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Varsho homered after Alejandro Kirk’s two-out single off Anthony Molina in the fourth to give Toronto (67-48) a 3-2 lead. 

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (three hits) and Addison Barger both homered for the 17th time, hitting back-to-back shots leading off the sixth. Kirk walked and scored on Varsho’s 11th homer to cap the four-run inning. Varsho’s double came in a three-run ninth to complete the scoring.

Varsho’s second homer — a 467-foot shot to the upper deck in right — was the longest of his career and the longest by a Blue Jay this season.

Nathan Lukes had two hits and hit his 10th homer — a two-out shot in the third for Toronto’s first run. Bo Bichette contributed two hits, a day after hitting two homers and driving in six runs in a 15-1 victory.

José Berríos (8-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings. Tommy Nance pitched a scoreless ninth to end it.

Hunter Goodman hit his 22nd homer, a two-run shot in the first for Colorado. Mickey Moniak and Warming Bernabel chased Berríos with consecutive RBI singles, pulling the Rockies within 7-4.

Molina (0-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits in five innings in his second career start. Jaden Hill allowed three runs on four hits in the ninth.

Toronto has 39 hits in the first two games after collecting 25 in the opener — one off the club record for a two-game stretch.

Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.99 ERA) starts Wednesday against Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (2-11, 5.26) in the series finale.

Top Stories

Salmonella outbreak linked to pistachios sickens 52 across Canada

Canadian health officials are investigating a nationwide outbreak of Salmonella infections tied to various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products. The Public Health Agency of Canada...

17m ago

Air Canada flight attendants vote in favour of strike mandate

MONTREAL — Air Canada flight attendants have voted to give their union a strike mandate. The Air Canada component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees says members voted 99.7 per cent in favour. The...

8h ago

Oshawa teen charged in fatal Highway 48 crash that killed one, injured others

An 18-year-old from Oshawa is facing multiple charges following a deadly head-on collision on Highway 48 that claimed the life of a 35-year-old man and injured four others. The crash occurred just before...

9m ago

Privacy commissioner launches investigation into WestJet cybersecurity incident

Canada's Privacy Commissioner has launched an investigation into a WestJet cybersecurity incident that took place in June. The Calgary-based airline initially informed customers of a cybersecurity incident...

12h ago

