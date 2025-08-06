Daulton Varsho hit a pair of two-run homers and a two-run double, and the American League-leading Toronto Blue Jays went deep five times in a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Varsho homered after Alejandro Kirk’s two-out single off Anthony Molina in the fourth to give Toronto (67-48) a 3-2 lead.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (three hits) and Addison Barger both homered for the 17th time, hitting back-to-back shots leading off the sixth. Kirk walked and scored on Varsho’s 11th homer to cap the four-run inning. Varsho’s double came in a three-run ninth to complete the scoring.

FOUR HUNDRED SIXTY SEVEN FEET.



Varsho’s second homer — a 467-foot shot to the upper deck in right — was the longest of his career and the longest by a Blue Jay this season.

Nathan Lukes had two hits and hit his 10th homer — a two-out shot in the third for Toronto’s first run. Bo Bichette contributed two hits, a day after hitting two homers and driving in six runs in a 15-1 victory.

José Berríos (8-4) allowed four runs, three earned, in 5 1/3 innings. Tommy Nance pitched a scoreless ninth to end it.

Hunter Goodman hit his 22nd homer, a two-run shot in the first for Colorado. Mickey Moniak and Warming Bernabel chased Berríos with consecutive RBI singles, pulling the Rockies within 7-4.

Molina (0-1) allowed seven runs on nine hits in five innings in his second career start. Jaden Hill allowed three runs on four hits in the ninth.

Toronto has 39 hits in the first two games after collecting 25 in the opener — one off the club record for a two-game stretch.

Toronto RHP Kevin Gausman (7-8, 3.99 ERA) starts Wednesday against Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (2-11, 5.26) in the series finale.