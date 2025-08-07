Canada’s Victoria Mboko wins National Bank Open title

Victoria Mboko has done it.

The 18-year-old Canadian defeated Japan’s Naomi Osaka 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday night to capture the women’s title at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

It’s Mboko’s first tour-level title, coming in just the seventh main draw of her career. She’s now the second-youngest player in the Open era (since 1968) to beat four Grand Slam champions in a single tournament.

Following the victory, the Toronto native is projected to climb to No. 25 in the world rankings after starting the year outside the top 300, making her the top-ranked Canadian woman.

Ranked No. 85 to begin the tournament, Mboko is the second-lowest-ranked WTA 1000 champion since the format began.

As champion, she earns $752,275 — nearly doubling her career earnings of $458,001.