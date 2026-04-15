Maple Leafs lock up fifth-best odds in NHL Draft Lottery

Toronto Maple Leafs logo at Scotiabank Arena. Photo: GETTY.

By Sportsnet Staff

Posted April 15, 2026 10:36 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs now know where they stand entering the draft lottery.

The Maple Leafs ended their season on Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators, locking Toronto into 28th place in the NHL.

That means the Maple Leafs have an 8.5 per cent chance to pick first overall, an 8.6 per cent chance to pick second overall and a 24.5 per cent chance to pick fifth overall.

It also means the team has a 44 per cent chance to drop to sixth overall and 14.2 per cent chance to pick seventh. If one of those two outcomes happens, the Boston Bruins will acquire Toronto’s pick as a condition of last season’s Brandon Carlo trade.

The Maple Leafs lost all their games in April, going 0-6-1, to fall down the standings. Overall, the team finished with a 32-36-14 record, its worst season since a last-place finish in 2015-16, after which it won the lottery and drafted Auston Matthews.

The NHL Draft Lottery is scheduled for May 5. The Vancouver Canucks have the best odds to pick first overall at 25 per cent.

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