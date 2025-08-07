Carney to meet with three Métis groups on major projects bill today

Prime Minister Mark Carney greets employees after touring the Gorman Brothers Lumber sawmill and making an announcement, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Posted August 7, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated August 7, 2025 5:11 am.

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is set to meet today with three provincial Métis groups to discuss his government’s major projects legislation.

The legislation allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects that are deemed to be in the national interest by sidestepping environmental protections and other legislation.

Carney is expected to be joined by the Métis Nation of Alberta, the Métis Nation of Saskatchewan and the Métis Nation of Ontario.

The Manitoba Métis Federation, which represents Red River Métis, declined an invitation to take part in the meeting Wednesday, saying that inviting the Métis Nation of Ontario undermines the integrity of the gathering and puts the government’s plans for major projects at risk.

The Manitoba Métis Federation says the Métis Nation of Ontario has no basis for existing and does not represent Métis.

Carney will meet with Métis leaders alongside a handful of his ministers, including Indigenous Services Minister Mandy Gull-Masty, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty and Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

Métis Nation British Columbia said it wouldn’t be attending the meeting because it wanted full participation but was only invited as an online observer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 7, 2025.

Alessia Passafiume, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

6h ago

Canada's Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko showed the fight of a champion on Wednesday, winning one of the most dramatic tennis matches you’ll ever see. The 18-year-old Canadian is heading to the final of the National Bank Open...

7h ago

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say an altercation between two men led to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and one of the drivers being shot. Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene...

10h ago

Ford envisions three-level tunnel under Highway 401, feasibility study not started

THORNHILL, ONT. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford revealed more details Wednesday about his planned tunnel under Highway 401, even as a feasibility study he's commissioning has yet to get underway. Speaking...

7h ago

Top Stories

Boy, 14, shot in Scarborough, 2 suspects wanted

Toronto police say two suspects are wanted after a teenage boy was shot in Scarborough on Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 4 p.m. in the Lawrence Avenue East...

6h ago

Canada's Victoria Mboko advances to National Bank Open final

Victoria Mboko showed the fight of a champion on Wednesday, winning one of the most dramatic tennis matches you’ll ever see. The 18-year-old Canadian is heading to the final of the National Bank Open...

7h ago

Toronto police investigating North York shooting, multi-vehicle crash

Toronto police say an altercation between two men led to a two-vehicle collision in North York on Wednesday afternoon and one of the drivers being shot. Officers were first called to the Stanley Greene...

10h ago

Ford envisions three-level tunnel under Highway 401, feasibility study not started

THORNHILL, ONT. — Ontario Premier Doug Ford revealed more details Wednesday about his planned tunnel under Highway 401, even as a feasibility study he's commissioning has yet to get underway. Speaking...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Viral chocolate bar being recalled after Canada-wide outbreak of salmonella

Popular Dubai brand pistachio and knafeh milk chocolate bars and pistachios from Habibi and Al-Mokhtar Food Centre have been recalled due to contaminated pistachios. Beverly Andrews with the details.

11h ago

8:24
Carney marks 100 days since being voted in as PM

Mark Carney marks 100 days since being voted in voted in as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada.  Cynthia Mulligan speaks with Amanda Alvaro, Laryssa Waler and Marion Nader about his report card.

8h ago

0:34
'El Mocambo,' Toronto's iconic music venue, gets new owner

Toronto's legendary bar and music venue 'El Mocambo' is now under new ownership.

17h ago

2:31
Eglinton Crosstown LRT testing finds 'vehicle availability' issues: Metrolinx CEO

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay says ongoing trial tests of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT has encountered a 'vehicle availability and reliability' issue ahead of the scheduled September opening date.

18h ago

1:33
'I'm on my way to my birthday party!': Police pull over stunt driver

York Regional Police released footage of a driver who was clocked going 130km/h in a 70km/h zone getting a ticket for stunt driving, despite pleading to the officer he was on his way to his birthday party.

19h ago

More Videos