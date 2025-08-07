Girl Guides of Canada pausing trips to the U.S. amid border restrictions

The Girl Guides of Canada says it is pausing trips to the United States, citing border restrictions in place that could impact some of its members.

The youth organization for girls aged 5 to 17 says the decision is effective September 1 and includes previously approved trips. Those trips will not be cancelled, but rather an alternative destination will be chosen, according to the organization.

“This decision is rooted in our commitment to inclusivity and the safety of all our members,” read a statement sent to CityNews. “It was prompted by the recent restrictions put on equal entry into the United States, as some members may hold citizenship from non-Canadian countries and could be impacted by the restrictions.”

While the latest Canadian government travel advisory urges travellers to take “normal security precautions” when visiting the United States, it warns to expect scrutiny at ports of entry, which can include searches of electronic devices.

“The Government of Canada cannot intervene on your behalf if you do not meet entry or exit requirements for the United States,” reads the current travel advisory.

“Comply and be forthcoming in all interactions with border authorities. If you are denied entry, you could be detained while awaiting deportation.”