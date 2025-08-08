2 teens arrested in rock-throwing incidents in Markham facing more charges

Two 18-year-old men are facing more charges after as an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigation into several incidents where rocks were thrown at moving vehicles in Markham continues.

Investigators say rocks were thrown at moving vehicles several times between Friday, September 20, 2024 and Sunday, November 30, 2024.

“One of these incidents resulted in a serious collision, in which two individuals suffered life-threatening injuries,” an OPP release stated.

Another incident included a rock being thrown at the windshield of an occupied bus traveling on Highway 48, north of Major Mackenzie Drive in Markham. No injuries were reported.

The two men, one from Markham and one from Richmond Hill, were originally arrested on July 2, 2025 and face charges of aggravated assault, mischief endangering life and mischief damage to property.

They are now facing two additional charges of assault with a weapon and two counts of mischief endangering life.

The suspects were not named because investigators say they were both youths at the time of the alleged offences.