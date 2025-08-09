Pistachios in your pantry? What experts say you should do amid a salmonella recall

Pistachio nuts are displayed at a grocery store in Mississauga, Ont., on Monday, December 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Posted August 9, 2025 6:00 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2025 7:17 am.

TORONTO — Pistachios have been the subject of a series of recalls linked to a salmonella outbreak, and while some health officials say that doesn’t mean people should avoid all pistachio products, others say toss the nut.

Four brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products have been recalled over the past several weeks by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency because of a possible salmonella contamination.

That includes Habibi brand pistachio kernels, Al Mokhtar Food Centre pistachios, Dubai brand milk chocolate bars and Andalos brand baklava.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says 52 have been sickened and 10 landed in hospital after eating contaminated pistachios and baked goods containing the nut. That’s only a fraction of the illnesses, as many go unreported, they said.

It isn’t always easy to know what brand of pistachios are on top of a dessert or chopped on a salad, said April Hexemer, the public health agency’s director of outbreak management.

“Some of the products that people consumed are baked goods that have pistachios sort of sprinkled on top. You wouldn’t know what brand of pistachio that would be. But it’s all part of the investigation,” she said.

So far they’ve recalled baklava pastries containing pistachios served at a bakery in Montreal, and Dubai chocolate oozing with pistachio cream and crunchy knafeh pastry pieces, sold online across Canada.

“There could be other products identified. It’s too soon to know.”

She said at this point in time there is no indication that’s the case.

While the recalls are only for specific brands of pistachios, Lawrence Goodridge, a professor and Canada Research Chair in foodborne pathogen dynamics at the University of Guelph, said it’s safer to ditch all pistachios.

“My advice is, do not consume any products that contain pistachios for the next little while until the outbreak is declared over by PHAC,” he said.

That doesn’t mean pistachios across the board are contaminated, but Goodridge said, “How is somebody supposed to know where those pistachios came from?”

Hexemer said if you aren’t sure whether bulk pistachios stored in a pantry are affected, reach out to the place where they were purchased.

She also said commercial kitchens should check the product codes and compare them to the recall warnings.

“The key message is to throw out the recalled product and not to eat it, use it, serve it, sell it, or distribute it,” she said.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says a salmonella infection can affect anyone exposed to a contaminated food product, and says not to cook food for other people if you’ve been diagnosed.

Salmonella can spread from an infected person who has diarrhea, for instance through unwashed hands.

It can also spread several days or weeks after a person is infected, even if they don’t have symptoms, according to the public health notice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2025.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

Hannah Alberga, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

International student from Toronto brings pride to Canada and the Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them. "I'm...

1h ago

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

11h ago

Rise in Ontario drownings: Here are laws, resources and other information to keep in mind

Ontario Provincial Police and Lifesaving Society officials say they have seen a jump in drownings this summer.

10h ago

Zelenskyy rejects formally ceding Ukrainian territory, says Kyiv must be part of any negotiations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Saturday the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that any peace deal...

25m ago

Top Stories

International student from Toronto brings pride to Canada and the Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them. "I'm...

1h ago

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

11h ago

Rise in Ontario drownings: Here are laws, resources and other information to keep in mind

Ontario Provincial Police and Lifesaving Society officials say they have seen a jump in drownings this summer.

10h ago

Zelenskyy rejects formally ceding Ukrainian territory, says Kyiv must be part of any negotiations

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Saturday the planned summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, warning that any peace deal...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:37
Taste of the Danforth is missed for second year in a row

Greektown feels the loss of the iconic festival which thousands visited and businesses celebrated, not just their work, but the community.

13h ago

3:22
Northern lights forecast, heat warning in effect

Most of the country is expected to have optimal views of the northern lights, but a heat warning is in effect for many parts. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has the long-range forecast.

12h ago

3:27
OPP urge water safety as Ontario sees jump in drownings this summer

As emergency crews in Ontario respond to a higher number of drownings on our lakes and rivers, OPP officers and experts are urging people to be extra cautious. Nick Westoll accompanied officers as they patrolled Georgian Bay.

15h ago

1:03
Southern Ontario to be under 5-day heat stretch

Natasha Ramsahai breaks down the weather forecast as Southern Ontario is expected to be hit with a five-day heat stretch.

15h ago

2:28
CityNews goes out with OPP on Georgian Bay amid push to raise awareness on water safety

As Ontario Provincial Police report a surge of drownings in parts of the province, CityNews went out with marine officers amid a push to raise awareness about water safety. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

More Videos