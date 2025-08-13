CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches.

But it’ll cost you. The sushi corndog is going for $22 while a two-foot long hotdog will set you back $55.

Here are some of the food you can get your hands on this year:

Maki sushi corndog: $22

A hotdog wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed, deep-fried in tempura.

Sushi corndog. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern\

Deep fried hash brown ice cream sandwich

A deep fried hash brown ice cream sandwich is topped with an oreo.

Hash brown ice cream sandwich. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Deep fried pizza on a stick: $11.11

Pizza Pizza is selling multiple versions of their pizza on a stick including with garlic sauce and hot honey.

Deep-fried pizza on a stick. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Two-foot long hotdog: $55

You can share this two-foot long hotdog with friends as it’ll cost you $55.

Two-foot long hot dog. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Butter burger: $9.50 for single, $13.50 for double

The butter burger is a smash burger topped with copious amounts of butter.

Butter Burger. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Lobster gelato: $7

Lobster-flavoured gelato with a piece of lobster will cost you $7.

Lobster gelato. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Butter tart funnel cake: $18

Butter tart funnel cake topped with vanilla ice cream.

Butter tart funnel cake. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Craig’s Cookie chicken nugget cookie: $5

Craig’s Cookies is selling a cookie with a chicken nugget in the middle.

Craig’s Cookies chicken nugget cookie. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Habanero cotton candy with a butter tart: $24.95

A piece of habanero cotton candy topped with butter tart will cost you $24.95.

Habanero cotton candy topped with butter tart. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Deep fried watermelon: $12

A piece of watermelon, deep fried on a stick.

Deep fried watermelon. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Matcha funnel cake: $28

Hold onto your wallet! A matcha funnel cake will cost $28.

Matcha funnel cake. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Ice cream sandwich with chicken: $18

An ice cream sandwich with chicken is topped off with Biscoff cookie.

Ice cream sandwich with chicken and a Biscoff cookie.

Deep fried cheese curds: $15 to $20 depending on size

Deep fried cheese curds. CITYNEWS/Richard Southern

Strawberry cotton candy milk and charcoal whipped cream on the top: $19

Strawberry cotton candy milk with a charcoal whipped cream on the top.

CITYNEWS/Richard Southern