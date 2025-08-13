CNE outlandish food 2025: Butter burgers, sushi corndogs, hash brown ice cream sandwiches

CityNews' Afua Baah gets a taste test of the newest items featured at this year's CNE food court and all the wackiest combinations.

By Richard Southern

Posted August 13, 2025 12:23 pm.

Last Updated August 13, 2025 1:57 pm.

The Canadian National Exhibition is back and that means some crazy food concoctions. This year, attendees can feast on sushi corndogs and hashbrown ice cream sandwiches.

But it’ll cost you. The sushi corndog is going for $22 while a two-foot long hotdog will set you back $55.

Here are some of the food you can get your hands on this year:

Maki sushi corndog: $22

A hotdog wrapped in sushi rice and seaweed, deep-fried in tempura.

Deep fried hash brown ice cream sandwich

A deep fried hash brown ice cream sandwich is topped with an oreo.

Deep fried pizza on a stick: $11.11

Pizza Pizza is selling multiple versions of their pizza on a stick including with garlic sauce and hot honey.

Two-foot long hotdog: $55

You can share this two-foot long hotdog with friends as it’ll cost you $55.

Butter burger: $9.50 for single, $13.50 for double

The butter burger is a smash burger topped with copious amounts of butter.

Lobster gelato: $7

Lobster-flavoured gelato with a piece of lobster will cost you $7.

Butter tart funnel cake: $18

Butter tart funnel cake topped with vanilla ice cream.

Craig’s Cookie chicken nugget cookie: $5

Craig’s Cookies is selling a cookie with a chicken nugget in the middle.

Habanero cotton candy with a butter tart: $24.95

A piece of habanero cotton candy topped with butter tart will cost you $24.95.

Deep fried watermelon: $12

A piece of watermelon, deep fried on a stick.

Matcha funnel cake: $28

Hold onto your wallet! A matcha funnel cake will cost $28.

Ice cream sandwich with chicken: $18

An ice cream sandwich with chicken is topped off with Biscoff cookie.

Deep fried cheese curds: $15 to $20 depending on size 

Strawberry cotton candy milk and charcoal whipped cream on the top: $19

Strawberry cotton candy milk with a charcoal whipped cream on the top.

Top Stories

2 arrested after Etobicoke boxing club damaged in break-and-enter, arson

An Etobicoke boxing club is vowing to mount a Rocky-like comeback after it was badly damaged in a break-and-enter and arson early Wednesday morning. Toronto police tell CityNews they were called to...

1h ago

Ontario launches $1B financing program to shield key industries from U.S. tariffs

The Ontario government has launched a $1 billion financing initiative aimed at supporting local businesses in the steel, aluminum, and auto sectors impacted by U.S. tariffs. The Protect Ontario Financing...

55m ago

Man wanted after indecent act caught on doorbell camera in Oakville

Halton Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect involved in an indecent act in Oakville. According to investigators, on Monday, Aug. 11, a male suspect rang the...

1h ago

Air Canada to start cancelling flights ahead of Saturday's potential work stoppage

Air Canada is bracing for major travel disruptions as the union representing 10,000 flight attendants signals plans to strike this weekend, prompting the airline to begin cancelling flights. The Air...

5h ago

