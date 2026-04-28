Dan McLean, longtime CHCH anchor, dies at 78

Longtime CHCH anchor Dan McLean has passed away at the age of 78, the Hamilton TV station reported Tuesday.

According to CHCH, McLean’s family confirmed the anchor, who spent nearly four decades at the station, had died.

McLean began his career at CHCH in 1972 and worked there for a total of 37 years until Dec. 2008, including 25 years as the station’s main anchor, becoming the face and voice of news in the region.

He collected many accolades during his broadcast career, earning him an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award and the Queen’s Jubilee Medal along with being Hamilton’s Citizen of the Year in 2001 and being inducted into Hamilton’s Gallery of Distinction in 2010.

McLean also helped raise millions of dollars for the McMaster Children’s Hospital and many other charities as a part of the CHCH team during his career.