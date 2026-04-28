Dan McLean, longtime CHCH anchor, dies at 78

Former CHCH anchor Dan McLean. Photo credit: CHCH

By Meredith Bond

Posted April 28, 2026 9:30 pm.

Last Updated April 28, 2026 9:48 pm.

Longtime CHCH anchor Dan McLean has passed away at the age of 78, the Hamilton TV station reported Tuesday.

According to CHCH, McLean’s family confirmed the anchor, who spent nearly four decades at the station, had died.

McLean began his career at CHCH in 1972 and worked there for a total of 37 years until Dec. 2008, including 25 years as the station’s main anchor, becoming the face and voice of news in the region.

He collected many accolades during his broadcast career, earning him an RTDNA Lifetime Achievement Award and the Queen’s Jubilee Medal along with being Hamilton’s Citizen of the Year in 2001 and being inducted into Hamilton’s Gallery of Distinction in 2010.

McLean also helped raise millions of dollars for the McMaster Children’s Hospital and many other charities as a part of the CHCH team during his career.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Yesavage's shutout season debut a welcome return in Blue Jays win

All the Toronto Blue Jays have known from Trey Yesavage is dominance, which is why expectations can be so easily skewed, perspective so easily lost when it comes to the still rookie right-hander.  Sure,...

22m ago

Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty in spring fiscal update

The federal Liberals say they're getting a windfall from better-than-expected fiscal revenues and are largely putting that money back into circulation to support households and build up the economy. But...

6h ago

SIU investigating after collision involving Toronto police vehicle sends 3 to hospital

Three people are in hospital and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a crash involving a Toronto Police Service (TPS) vehicle. Officers were called to Albion Road and...

7h ago

Toronto reporting 70 per cent reduction in encampments

Toronto officials say they're making strides in reducing the number of encampments in parks and on city property, however, advocates warn the decrease in encampments doesn't mean unhoused people have...

25m ago

Top Stories

Yesavage's shutout season debut a welcome return in Blue Jays win

All the Toronto Blue Jays have known from Trey Yesavage is dominance, which is why expectations can be so easily skewed, perspective so easily lost when it comes to the still rookie right-hander.  Sure,...

22m ago

Liberals target affordability to meet era of uncertainty in spring fiscal update

The federal Liberals say they're getting a windfall from better-than-expected fiscal revenues and are largely putting that money back into circulation to support households and build up the economy. But...

6h ago

SIU investigating after collision involving Toronto police vehicle sends 3 to hospital

Three people are in hospital and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been called in following a crash involving a Toronto Police Service (TPS) vehicle. Officers were called to Albion Road and...

7h ago

Toronto reporting 70 per cent reduction in encampments

Toronto officials say they're making strides in reducing the number of encampments in parks and on city property, however, advocates warn the decrease in encampments doesn't mean unhoused people have...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:18
Toronto police cruiser involved in Rexdale crash, three people injured

Three people were sent to hospital after a vehicle collision in Rexdale where a Toronto police cruiser was involved.

7h ago

0:31
Richmond Hill home invasion leaves one person injured, suspects on the run

York Regional Police (YRP) are investigating a targeted home invasion in Richmond Hill early Tuesday that left one person with minor injuries and sent multiple suspects fleeing the neighbourhood in a waiting vehicle.

11h ago

0:34
Tow truck fire in driveway of Brampton home investigated as arson

A tow truck was deliberately set on fire in the driveway of a Brampton home early Tuesday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) say.

14h ago

0:25
Fire erupts outside of Toronto's Rebel nightclub

Toronto firefighters knocked down a two‑alarm blaze early Tuesday after flames broke out along the exterior of Rebel nightclub at Polson Pier.

14h ago

1:36
OPP officer killed in Cobourg motorcycle crash

An Ontario Provincial Police officer has died after crashing while operating a police motorcycle on Highway 401 in Cobourg on Monday evening.

14h ago

More Videos