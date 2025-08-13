‘Unbelievably disrespectful’: OPP says bronze headstones being stolen from cemeteries in Norfolk County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Norfolk County say they’re investigating at least two recent reports of headstones being stolen from cemeteries in the region.

OPP Constable Andrew Gamble said in both instances bronze headstones were targeted.

Earlier this week, Gamble said a bronze headstone was stolen from the Bayview Cemetery in Port Rowan.

Separately, a bronze headstone was stolen from the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Langton.

“It is so unfortunate that this type of act has occurred and there is a person, or people out there, who would do something that is so unbelievably disrespectful,” Gamble said in a video posted to social media.

Thieves are now targeting headstones in our local cemeteries. Yes, you read that right.



If you notice anything suspicious around our local cemeteries, please contact #NorfolkOPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously to @hncrimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). (1 of 2) ^ag pic.twitter.com/gcr7l1ozsB — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) August 13, 2025

Gamble is advising anyone who spots suspicious activity at cemeteries in Norfolk County to contact police.