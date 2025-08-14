Man gets life for ex-girlfriend’s ‘gruesome and horrific’ murder as judge weighs Maplehurst rights violations

Photo of Linval Ritchie. PRP/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 14, 2025 3:28 pm.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 3:29 pm.

An Ontario judge has sentenced a man who pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend to life in prison without parole eligibility for 18 years. 

The case is one of dozens affected by alleged violations of Maplehurst Correctional Complex inmates’ rights during their incarceration at the facility in Milton, Ont. 

Court heard that Linval Ritchie broke into a basement apartment in Brampton where Vanessa Virgioni lived with their seven-year-old son in the early morning of June 18, 2022.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Jennifer Woollcombe recounted in her ruling that Ritchie killed the 29-year-old woman by trying to decapitate her.

He was arrested later that day and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder two years later.

The defence for Ritchie asked the court to consider his treatment at Maplehurst in the sentencing, and asked that his parole ineligibility period be shortened to 10 years.

An agreed statement of facts in the case states that crisis intervention staff responded to an inmate’s assault on a correctional officer in December 2023 by conducting strip searches of the inmates in Ritchie’s unit and placing zip ties on their wrists.

The court heard Ritchie was left wearing only his boxer shorts for approximately 37 hours.

Woollcombe said during her ruling on Thursday that some of Ritchie’s Charter rights were violated during the incident, but she rejected the request to shorten parole ineligibility to 10 years.

The killing of Virgioni is “factually one of the most gruesome and horrific second-degree murder cases” she has encountered during her decade of experience as a judge, Woollcombe said. 

She said the ineligibility period should be 20 to 22 years based on the circumstances of the case, but that she would reduce the ineligibility period to 18 years because of the rights violations. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

42m ago

Police make 4 more arrests in 'audacious' West Queen West recording studio shootout

Toronto police have made four additional arrests and laid 88 new charges in connection with a gunfight at a Queen Street West recording studio last November that investigators described as "audacious"...

48m ago

'I almost had a heart attack': Date night ritual pays off to the tune of $34M for married Lotto winners

Talk about getting lucky on a date. A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off...

3h ago

Top Stories

'Acts like an idiot': Ford fumes at driver charged in crash that killed beloved dad

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words Thursday for the 18-year-old driver charged in a crash on Highway 48 that killed a beloved father of three -- the same driver that police say previously crashed...

1h ago

Ontario Premier Doug Ford flirts with legislating flags on products, slams Campbell's soup again

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the comments during a news conference on Thursday. He said he wants to speak with Canada's biggest retailers.

42m ago

Police make 4 more arrests in 'audacious' West Queen West recording studio shootout

Toronto police have made four additional arrests and laid 88 new charges in connection with a gunfight at a Queen Street West recording studio last November that investigators described as "audacious"...

48m ago

'I almost had a heart attack': Date night ritual pays off to the tune of $34M for married Lotto winners

Talk about getting lucky on a date. A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

4:16
How this Northern Ontario couple scored a $34M date night

A married couple from Cache Bay, Ontario, collected a $34 million cheque after their decades-long date night ritual of snagging a Lotto ticket after dinner paid off big.

3h ago

1:57
Ontario Premier Ford blasts 'sneaky' companies outsourcing Canadian products

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had some harsh words for retailers, who he claims have been outsourcing Canadian products amid the ongoing trade war.

3h ago

2:47
Butter burgers and churro pizzas: A sneak peak of what CNE 2025 has to offer

Two more sleeps until the CNE returns! Afua Baah gets a sneak peak of the fun and the eccentric food on the menu this year.

16h ago

3:21
Ontario animal welfare organizations seeing jump in animals being abandoned, surrendered

The Niagara SPCA and Humane Society recently rescued 76 cats in just four days. The organization has seen many animals abandoned due to affordability concerns. As Nick Westoll reports, it's a problem in the Greater Toronto Area as well.

20h ago

2:32
Air Canada will begin winding down operations as flight attendants prepare to strike

Canada’s largest Airline will begin suspending operations on Thursday as thousands of flight attendants prepare to walk off the job. Shauna Hunt is at Pearson Airport with more on the looming Air Canada work stoppage.

22h ago

More Videos