Ontario Public Service employees to return to work full-time in January: province

The exterior of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 14, 2025 10:52 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 10:59 am.

The Ontario government says the province’s public service workers will be returning to work full-time in the new year.

Effective Jan. 5, 2026, the Ontario Public Service and its provincial agencies, boards and commission public bodies will be returning to the office.

“The return to a five days per week in-workplace standard represents the current workforce landscape in the province and it reinforces our commitment to reflecting the people and businesses we serve across Ontario,” Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board, said in a statement.

The government says over half of the Ontario Public Service employees are already required to come into the office full-time.

Starting Oct. 20, workers who have been coming into the office three days a week will have to increase their attendance to four days a week.

“This transition is an important step that supports the government’s ongoing efforts to build a more competitive, resilient and self-reliant Ontario,” the statement reads.

The full-time return to work mandate is also in place for several companies including the big banks.

