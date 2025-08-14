Six planets are hanging out in early morning skies this month. Here’s how to spot them

FILE - A person looks through a telescope in Caracas, Venezuela, on May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix, File)

By Adithi Ramakrishnan, The Associated Press

Posted August 14, 2025 9:13 am.

Last Updated August 14, 2025 10:09 am.

Six planets are hanging out in the sky this month in what’s known as a planetary parade. Catch the spectacle while you can because it’s the last one of the year.

These linkups happen when several planets appear to line up in the night sky at once. Such parades are fairly common, happening around every year depending on the number of planets. At least one bright planet can be spotted on most nights, weather permitting, according to NASA.

Six planets were visible in January skies and every planet of our solar system was visible in February, but not all could be spotted with the naked eye.

Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and a faint Mercury are visible this month without any special equipment, and the best chances to spot them are over the next week. Uranus and Neptune can only be glimpsed through binoculars and telescopes.

Jupiter and Venus made a close brush earlier this week and are still near each other in the eastern sky, “close together like cat’s eyes,” said Carolyn Sumners at the Houston Museum of Natural Science.

Mercury will be at its farthest point from the sun on Tuesday morning, making it easier to spot before it disappears into the sun’s glare.

To catch the planets, go out in the morning shortly before sunrise and look east. Try to find Jupiter and Venus clustered together first. Saturn is off to the side and Mercury will be close to the horizon, trying to rise before the sun.

“You’re looking for little tiny pinpoints of light, but they are the brightest ones,” said Justin Bartel with the Science Museum of Virginia. “They don’t really twinkle like the stars do.”

Before heading out, make sure it is a clear, cloudless morning and try to get away from tall buildings that could block the view.

Mercury will hide behind the sun again toward the end of the month, but a crescent moon will then join the parade. The next big planetary hangout is in February.

Top Stories

Air Canada begins to cancel flights ahead of possible work stoppage

Air Canada is cancelling some flights scheduled for today as it prepares for a possible work stoppage this weekend. The union that represents about 10,000 flight attendants, is poised to strike just...

0m ago

Man arrested in high-speed collision killing 10-year-old child and her mother in Hamilton

Hamilton police say they have made an arrest in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the lives of a 10-year-old child and her 30-year-old mother in July. The collision occurred around...

4h ago

Ontario Public Service employees to return to work full-time in January: province

The Ontario government says the province's public service workers will be returning to work full-time in the new year. Effective Jan. 5, 2026, the Ontario Public Service and its provincial agencies,...

0m ago

100 homes, structures may have been lost to Newfoundland's largest wildfire: premier

Officials say the largest wildfire burning in Newfoundland and Labrador may have destroyed up to 100 homes and structures. However, Premier John Hogan says it is still too dangerous for crews to access...

1h ago

