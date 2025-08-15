Suspect in fatal Hwy. 48 crash that killed father of 3 makes court appearance

The teen accused in a deadly crash that killed a father of three made a court appearance Friday in Oshawa.

Andrew Cristillo was killed and his three daughters seriously injured in a deadly head-on crash on Highway 48 between St. John Sideroad and Ballantrae Commons in Whitchurch-Stouffville.

According to police, the driver of the second vehicle fled the scene but was located shortly afterward and was taken into custody without incident.

Jaiwin Kirubananthan, 18, of Oshawa, has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death, and public mischief.

Provincial police confirmed to CityNews that Kirubananthan was also involved in another crash back in January involving an OPP vehicle that was driving Premier Doug Ford. He was charged with dangerous driving in that incident as well.

Outside the courtroom, Cristillo’s brother called for legislative changes that would hopefully prevent future incidents like this.

“This tragedy should have been prevented. When we allow dangerous drivers on the road, we’re gambling with other people’s lives,” said Jordan Cristillo. “That’s why we’re petitioning to bring forward The Andrew Law, where dangerous drivers that are charged with dangerous driving are no longer allowed on the road – it’s a privilege, not a right – and that we have tougher sentencing. This is how we protect and prevent this tragedy from happening to your family.”

Cristillo previously shared with CityNews that the crash has left his nieces, who are all under the age of eight, with life-altering injuries, and that the girl’s mother is dealing with injuries sustained in the crash while also battling breast cancer.



A GoFundMe page has been set up, and part of the money raised will go towards the long-term recovery for the young children.

Kirubananthan remains in custody until his next court appearance scheduled for August 25.