Man critically injured in shooting near Danforth and Midland

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects following an overnight shooting in Scarborough that left a man with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Gordonridge Place, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue, just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday after gunshots were reported near a building.

Police say paramedics were flagged down nearby for a person who had been shot. A man in his 20s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two males wearing all black clothing fled the area before officers arrived at the scene, police say.

No further details have been released at this time.