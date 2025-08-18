Man critically injured in shooting near Danforth and Midland

Toronto police at the scene of a shooting on Gordonridge Place on Aug. 18, 2025. (CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted August 18, 2025 6:31 am.

Last Updated August 18, 2025 7:57 am.

Toronto police say they are searching for two suspects following an overnight shooting in Scarborough that left a man with critical injuries.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex on Gordonridge Place, near Danforth Road and Midland Avenue, just before 12:30 a.m. on Monday after gunshots were reported near a building.

Police say paramedics were flagged down nearby for a person who had been shot. A man in his 20s was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two males wearing all black clothing fled the area before officers arrived at the scene, police say.

No further details have been released at this time.

Top Stories

Labour groups pushing back as Air Canada flight attendants' strike poised to continue

It could be another chaotic day for travellers as a labour dispute continues between Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants. Flight attendants with the Montreal-based airline represented...

1h ago

Motorcyclist sent to hospital after collision with fire truck in North York

A man riding a motorcycle was sent to a hospital early Monday morning after being involved in a collision with a fire truck, authorities say. According to Toronto police, the crash happened just after...

27m ago

Doctors are seeing more non-smokers, especially women, with later-stage lung cancer

TORONTO — Katie Hulan's family doctor thought she might have asthma. Her cough, which had started about a month and a half earlier, was getting progressively worse. So he gave her some puffers to try,...

14m ago

Mississauga won’t follow Brampton and province on full-time office return for city staff

Mississauga is sticking with its hybrid work model, despite Brampton and the province moving toward full-time office returns. Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish confirmed Friday that Mississauga will...

11h ago

