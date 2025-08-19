Man accused of drowning his nine-year-old daughter in New York makes court appearance

Luciano Frattolin, left, speaks to deputy public Ddfender Eric Weyand, while making a court appearance at the Essex County Court in Elizabethtown, N.Y., on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 19, 2025 5:56 pm.

Last Updated August 19, 2025 7:40 pm.

The lawyer representing a father charged with murdering his nine-year-old Canadian daughter in Upstate New York said his client will ask for bail.

Luciano Frattolin appeared Tuesday in Essex County court in Elizabethtown, N.Y., for a hearing to provide updates on his upcoming murder trial.

Assistant public defender Eric Weyand told Judge Tatiana Coffinger that he intends to file a written bail application on Frattolin’s behalf.

Frattolin appeared in court in a grey suit and striped tie, and nodded and answered “yes” to confirm his name.

Frattolin has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse in the death of his nine-year-old daughter Melina, whose body was found in a shallow pond on July 20 in Ticonderoga, N.Y.

New York State Police have said Frattolin, 45, originally reported his daughter missing and potentially abducted, but officers determined the story to be false and arrested him.

Frattolin previously asked for bail in July but was denied.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2025.

The Canadian Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Strike over: Air Canada flights resume after attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

Air Canada flights are back in the air after attendants and the airline reached a tentative agreement earlier Tuesday. The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants confirmed its members...

4h ago

Air Canada strike leaves Canadian traveller stranded in China despite new deal

A Canadian traveller remains stranded in China after her return flight was cancelled amid the ongoing Air Canada strike, despite a tentative agreement reached between the airline and its flight attendants'...

7h ago

Quebec-based Canadian soldiers suspended after 2023 video that shows others making Nazi salute

The Canadian Military Police is investigating after a 2023 video emerged that they say shows five serving members at an event where other individuals performed a Nazi salute. The members are Quebec-based. "On...

1h ago

Elizabeth May won't lead Green Party in next federal election

OTTAWA — The Green Party of Canada will once again be looking for someone to replace Elizabeth May, after the party's longtime leader said Tuesday she will not lead the Greens into the next election. In...

1h ago

Top Stories

Strike over: Air Canada flights resume after attendants, airline reach tentative agreement

Air Canada flights are back in the air after attendants and the airline reached a tentative agreement earlier Tuesday. The union representing Air Canada's 10,000 flight attendants confirmed its members...

4h ago

Air Canada strike leaves Canadian traveller stranded in China despite new deal

A Canadian traveller remains stranded in China after her return flight was cancelled amid the ongoing Air Canada strike, despite a tentative agreement reached between the airline and its flight attendants'...

7h ago

Quebec-based Canadian soldiers suspended after 2023 video that shows others making Nazi salute

The Canadian Military Police is investigating after a 2023 video emerged that they say shows five serving members at an event where other individuals performed a Nazi salute. The members are Quebec-based. "On...

1h ago

Elizabeth May won't lead Green Party in next federal election

OTTAWA — The Green Party of Canada will once again be looking for someone to replace Elizabeth May, after the party's longtime leader said Tuesday she will not lead the Greens into the next election. In...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:43
Toronto police ask for public's help in identifying woman found wandering city

Toronto police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman in her 80s who was found wandering in a midtown neighbourhood.

6h ago

5:14
Air Canada traveller stranded in China unsure when she'll return home amid strike

Breakfast Television producer Bonnie Guan says her return flight home to Canada from China has been cancelled amid Air Canada's strike, and despite a tentative agreement reached by the union, she's still unsure when she will be able to return home.

10h ago

3:02
Air Canada and flight attendants' union reach tentative agreement, operations to slowly restart

Air Canada flight attendants are ending their strike after their union reached a tentative agreement with the airline, making operations slowly restart.

10h ago

1:18
Poilievre wins Alberta by-election 

The leader of the Conservative Party is headed back to Ottawa, claiming the Battle River - Crowfoot by-election in eastern Alberta with a landslide victory. Sean Amato reports from his victory party in Camrose. 

18h ago

2:47
More Air Canada flights canceled as bargaining resumes

Air Canada and the union representing its flight attendants are back at the bargaining table. Michelle Mackey explains the sticking points and resulting travel chaos.

21h ago

More Videos